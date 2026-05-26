In future, MEPs on maternity leave will be able to temporarily delegate their vote in Parliament to other MEPs. According to a press release, the EU Member States have given the green light for a corresponding change to the electoral rules in the European Parliament.

According to the new regulations, a pregnant MEP can transfer her vote to another MEP up to three months before the expected date of birth and six months after the birth. There is no corresponding regulation for fathers. Until now, EU electoral law stipulated that votes must be cast in person. In the German Bundestag, the transfer of voting rights has not yet been provided for under national parliamentary law.

According to the communication from the Council of the EU, the specific modalities of proxy voting in the European Parliament are to be regulated in the parliament's rules of procedure. Before the new regulation can enter into force, it must still be ratified by all EU member states, i.e. approved in accordance with national rules.