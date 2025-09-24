Attack is the best defense: this is how Chancellor Merz appears in the Bundestag's general debate. He attacks his critics, but again doesn't get specific on the subject of reforms.

Chancellor Merz attacked the opposition in the general debate, but remained vague on reform plans.

On the topic of climate policy, he promised "protection without ideology", while he ignored foreign policy issues.

AfD leader Chrupalla opened the debate and indirectly called on Merz to work together. Show more

Bundestag President Julia Klöckner is known for her strict chairing of parliamentary sessions - but was thwarted by the Federal Chancellor on Wednesday. In view of the noise level in the plenary during Chancellor Friedrich Merz's speech, Klöckner first issued a sharp warning to the MPs during the general debate: "There has been enough shouting. I think that respect demands that we listen to the speaker."

"Thank you very much," said Chancellor Merz, addressing the President of the Bundestag - and added: "But quite frankly: I can take it." The Chancellor called for a lively debate in plenary, accepting heckling: "For the audience, these reactions are more informative than some of the speeches made here," he said.

Merz used the general debate above all to reject the opposition's criticism of the coalition's reform policy. He rejected the accusation that the government was "slashing" the welfare state with its plans. "The aim of the reforms we are launching is not to dismantle the welfare state, but to maintain the welfare state as we really need it," said the CDU leader.

"We are doing climate protection without ideology"

The general debate is the highlight of the discussions on the 2026 federal budget. Merz had already spoken about the 2025 budget the previous week and urgently called for support for reforms to the welfare state. As was the case last Wednesday, the Chancellor did not get specific this time either.

For next week's cabinet meeting, he announced far-reaching resolutions on modernizing the state, without giving any details. He also reiterated that he was planning to hold summit meetings with the car and steel industries soon in order to provide relief for these ailing sectors.

The Chancellor also rejected the opposition's accusation that the Federal Government is dragging its feet on climate policy. "Nothing could be further from reality," he said. "We are doing climate protection without ideology."

Surprisingly, Merz left out foreign policy. He did not address US President Donald Trump's speech to the UN General Assembly or the debate about the possible launch of Russian fighter jets into NATO airspace. Once again, he did not comment on the war in the Middle East and the discussion about a tougher stance towards Israel.

No UN meeting for general debate

For his speech in the general debate, Merz had decided not to attend the UN General Assembly in New York. During his first few months in office, he was repeatedly criticized for making a name for himself in foreign policy by travelling to Washington, Paris or Kiev, but neglecting domestic policy. However, his absence from the UN General Assembly has now also been met with criticism.

The Chancellor once again said that foreign and domestic policy could not be separated. His commitment to foreign policy served to preserve peace, freedom and prosperity "also and above all at home". He emphasized that the entire Western community of values was facing "perhaps its greatest test". This has direct consequences for the German economy, which is geared towards global markets and needs an open and rules-based world order.

Chrupalla: "Finally tear down the political walls"

The general debate was opened for the first time by Tino Chrupalla as leader of the largest opposition group, the AfD. He accused the federal government of continuing an "orgy of debt". "They are already ruthlessly squandering the capital of future generations," he said.

Chrupalla indirectly called on the Chancellor to open up to cooperation with the AfD: "Finally tear down the political walls and work together with those who really mean well for Germany and its citizens." This has long been happening in local, district and state parliaments.