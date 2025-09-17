Merz versus Weidel: for the second time, the two will face off in a general debate. It is likely to get rough again. In the evening, there is an appointment where harmony is the order of the day.

10.12 a.m. Miersch attacks AfD SPD politician Matthias Miersch takes the floor next. He sharply attacks Weidel and accuses the AfD of being Putin's stooge because it does not condemn his policies. blue News ends the live ticker with this. You can follow the rest of the debate in the stream. Thank you for your attention.

10:06 a.m. Now Dröge is speaking Katharina Dröge from the Greens speaks next. Dröge criticizes the relationship between Merz and Söder. With the special fund, Söder had been paid a "standstill bonus", but he was still constantly interfering in federal politics. The Green parliamentary group leader also accuses Merz of being a "bitter disappointment". The government is divided, the mood is bad. "Measured against what you are actually doing, this is unfortunately a bitter disappointment for an extremely large number of companies and employees," said Dröge.

9.50 a.m. Merz does not respond to Weidel Merz calls for "a realistic energy policy that does not overburden us as an economy". Climate policy does not work through regulations and bureaucracy, "but only through the right incentives in a market economy system". He asked citizens for their trust and patience: the reforms would be implemented. Merz then ends his speech - without addressing Weidel's accusations.

9.47 a.m. Merz calls Germany "successful" - this causes laughter Merz during the general debate on Wednesday. KEYSTONE Merz announces that he wants to "fundamentally change the citizen's income to a new basic income". "It's not about making life even harder for people who can't work. But everyone who can work should do so," he says. This is a question of "social justice". Merz also emphasizes that Germany must preserve "what we want to remain: democratic, constitutional, economically successful and social". This sentence causes laughter - especially from the AfD parliamentary group.

9.38 a.m. "We should have more confidence in Germany" Merz says that Germany should preserve "what we want to remain: democratic, constitutional, economically successful and social". He would like to see "a little more confidence in our country". Accusing politics of being powerless has become "a certain fashion" - he does not share this view. Merz cites the significant drop in migration figures as an example of successful politics.

9.33 a.m. "We have to be ready so we don't have to fight" Merz again emphasizes the importance of NATO. "We have to be ready to defend ourselves so that we don't have to fight in the first place," he says. Merz also refers to "growing insecurity" in Germany: new rules are being imposed - through military force, hybrid attacks and attacks on the democratic order.

9.29 am Merz calls AfD proposal "capitulation" "A capitulation - and we heard nothing else earlier - would only encourage Putin to look for his next target." Putin has long been looking for new borders, as the drone attacks on Poland in recent days have shown. "Putin is trying to destabilize our society. But we will not allow that," declared the German Chancellor.

9.27 a.m. Merz talks about peace efforts in Ukraine "Our cohesion is being called into question. This is being done by political forces abroad - and at home," says Merz meaningfully. He was indirectly referring to the previous AfD speaker, Weidel. "Let me say: without freedom, everything is nothing in this country," explains Merz. That is why an end to the war in Ukraine is extremely important. "We want this war to end. But ending it at the expense of Ukraine's integrity is out of the question for us."

9.24 am Now Merz is speaking Now comes Friedrich Merz. He says there are important decisions to be made. "It's about how we live together. We have to take the right path for our country," says Merz. He does not initially address the speech by the AfD leader - this is a new strategy. In previous debates, Merz has always commented on Alice Weidel's speeches.

9.22 a.m. Klöckner addresses heckling Now Weidel's speech is over. Bundestag President Julia Klöckner addresses several interjections. Among others, the interjection "Nazis" came from the left-wing parliamentary group. Klöckner says that she reserves the right to call for order as soon as she has seen the minutes.

9.18 a.m. Laughter after this Weidel sentence Weidel accuses Merz of "sabotaging US President Trump's efforts to achieve rapid peace in Ukraine". This caused widespread laughter in the Bundestag. "Yes, it's clear that you're laughing," says Weidel in the direction of the other parliamentary groups. She describes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a "ruler".

9.15 a.m. "You are begging for support in the left-green camp" Weidel sharply attacks Merz in the migration debate. She accuses him of inaction and broken promises: "The lack of a turnaround on migration is not the only election promise you have broken." According to Weidel, Merz is also begging for support from the "left-green camp".

9.13 am Klöckner intervenes Klöckner intervenes because there are numerous heckles. "I don't need a supervised chair here - regardless of which parliamentary group," she says.

Weidel talks about gang rape As expected, Weidel also addresses the topic of migration. In recent years, the issue of gang rape has become "an epidemic", says Weidel. There are two gang rapes every day. However, this statement is not entirely correct: police statistics are about suspects, and a court decides whether they are actually guilty. "Local children are bullied in schools," Weidel continues.

9.08 a.m. "Leftists and left-wing militants" As expected, Weidel shoots against "left-wingers and left-wing militants". Weidel also doesn't get off lightly with the media. "What the left-wing journalists have done to Kirk strengthens our resolve to abolish GEZ funding." This is a kind of serafe in Germany.

9.04 a.m. Here we go Alice Weidel takes to the microphone right at the start. She opens the general debate today. She remembers Charlie Kirk and speaks of a "champion of free debate". He had to die for his ideas of freedom. "Some want to take up arms and shoot the rich"

It's about to start The big general debate in the Bundestag begins in a few minutes. Friedrich Merz and Alice Weidel are likely to have another heated exchange of blows. blue News is ticking the first part of the debate live. Show more

The Bundestag's deliberations on the 2025 budget reach their climax today with the general debate on the Chancellor's budget (9.00 am). It is expected that Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) will also comment on the upcoming reform projects and foreign policy in his approximately 30-minute speech. The debate is traditionally opened by the largest opposition group: Alice Weidel, leader of the AfD parliamentary group, will speak first.

Fierce exchange of blows in the first general debate

The Merz versus Weidel debate already took place in July in the first general debate of the Bundestag since the black-red government was sworn in. The two had a heated debate in which Weidel called the CDU leader a "lying chancellor" and Merz rejected this as "slander". Weidel's interjections earned her admonishments from Bundestag President Julia Klöckner (CDU).

Today's debate is scheduled to last three and a half hours, after which the budgets for foreign affairs, defense, development, research, labor and health will be discussed. The Bundestag session is scheduled to last until 9.30 pm. At the end, however, the ranks will thin out considerably.

Bratwursts for coalition peace

In the evening, the 328 CDU/CSU and SPD MPs have one more appointment to strengthen team spirit after the bumpy start of the black-red coalition in its first 100 days. A barbecue will be held in the garden of the Parliamentary Society opposite the Reichstag building, which both parliamentary party leaders have been planning for some time so that everyone can get to know each other better.

According to information from the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, 80 percent of MPs have confirmed their attendance. Merz and Vice-Chancellor Lars Klingbeil (SPD) are also expected to attend. The party follows on from the closed meeting of the two parliamentary group executive committees in Würzburg in August, where the leaders spent two days together.

Just not too expensive - "all a bit clammy"

He hopes that the barbecue will now "contribute to the already very good mood in the coalition," says Steffen Bilger, Parliamentary Secretary of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group. The whole thing will be paid for by the two parliamentary groups in accordance with the size of the coalition. "We have made every effort to ensure that it is not too expensive, because we are all a bit tight."