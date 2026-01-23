German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is filling three key government posts. This move comes in the wake of the resignation of Jens Spahn, leader of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group. The fact that the new ministers are not expected to be sworn in until after the summer recess is sparking debate.

dpatopbilder – Thorsten Frei (CDU, left to right), Head of the Federal Chancellery and Federal Minister for Special Tasks, Patrick Schnieder (CDU), Federal Minister of Transportation, Nina Warken (CDU), Federal Minister of Health, Carsten Linnemann, Federal Minister of Health, and Steffen Bilger, Federal Minister of Transportation. Photo: Michael Kappeler/dpa

Here's what it's all about Steffen Bilger, Carsten Linnemann, and Nina Warken are taking on new government positions.

The reshuffle was triggered by the resignation of Jens Spahn, leader of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group.

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has criticized the fact that the swearing-in ceremony is not scheduled to take place until September. Summary created with

Germany's head of state, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, has appointed new ministers to the departments of Transportation and Health, as well as to the Office of the Chancellor.

In Berlin, he presented the certificates to the Christian Democratic politicians Steffen Bilger, Carsten Linnemann, and Nina Warken. He had previously handed her the certificate of dismissal as health minister.

Government team to be reshuffled in three positions

Following the resignation of Jens Spahn, the leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU and CSU) parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Chancellor Friedrich Merz is reshuffling his cabinet for the first time since taking office in May 2025. Warken is moving to the Chancellor’s Office, where she will replace Thorsten Frei. The Union parliamentary group plans to elect him as its new chair this afternoon. Linnemann, who previously served as CDU secretary-general, will take the helm of the Ministry of Health.

Merz, who serves as both head of the government and leader of the CDU, also dismissed Transportation Minister Patrick Schnieder (CDU). He is being replaced by Bilger, who previously served as the First Parliamentary Secretary of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag. Like Warken, Frei and Schnieder also received their letters of dismissal from their previous ministerial posts.

Steinmeier Criticizes Delay in Swearing-In Ceremony at the Bundestag

Steinmeier diplomatically criticized the fact that the newly appointed ministers are not scheduled to be sworn in before the German parliament, the Bundestag, until early September.

“The Basic Law provides that new ministers must take an oath before the German Bundestag upon assuming office, an act that demands particular weight and attention because it solemnly expresses the government’s accountability to Parliament,” he said, referring to the German Constitution. “I have taken note that the ministers will take this oath during the first session of the Bundestag following the summer recess.”

Oath of Office in the Bundestag Not Until September

The government is postponing the swearing-in ceremony immediately following the appointment because the Bundestag is in recess for the summer. Members of Parliament would have to be recalled to Berlin for a costly special session. The swearing-in ceremony in the Bundestag is scheduled to take place during the first week of sessions after the summer recess, likely on September 9.

Some experts in public and constitutional law criticize this approach as incompatible with the Basic Law. They point out that the Constitution stipulates that the oath must be taken “upon assuming office.”

Spahn's Resignation Triggered a Shuffle in the Leadership

The appointment of the new ministers marks a provisional conclusion to the reshuffle triggered by Spahn’s resignation. Spahn drew sharp criticism, including from within the CDU, because he and his husband, Daniel Funke, had had a child through a surrogate mother in the United States. In doing so, the couple circumvented a ban in effect in Germany and a resolution passed at the CDU party convention. Spahn resigned following sharp criticism from the Union and a request from the chancellor.

Further personnel changes will follow

The reshuffle also included several state secretary positions and the CDU leadership. There, the former CDU treasurer, Franziska Hoppermann, became the new secretary-general. The reshuffle is not yet complete. The chancellor is still looking for a Minister of State for Sports to serve in the Chancellery. The position of parliamentary secretary for the parliamentary group also remains to be filled.