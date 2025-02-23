8 a.m.

The eagerly awaited federal election has begun in Germany. They will decide how Europe's largest economy will be governed over the next four years.

Polling stations have been open since 8 am. The first predictions on the outcome of the election are expected immediately after they close at 6 pm.

According to the polls, the Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) with the current opposition leader Friedrich Merz as candidate for chancellor are likely to become the strongest force in the new parliament with around 30 percent. The incumbent Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz has little chance of being confirmed in office by the future Bundestag. According to the polls, his Social Democrats are trailing in third place with 15 percent, behind the right-wing populist AfD with a good 20 percent.

The election, which was originally scheduled for September, was brought forward after Scholz's "traffic light" coalition of SPD, FDP and Greens collapsed in November due to a dispute over the federal budget. The new Bundestag will be constituted no later than 30 days after the election.

However, forming a government is likely to take longer. Depending on the outcome of the election, between four and seven parliamentary groups could enter parliament. Clear majorities for one of the traditional political camps in Germany - center-right and center-left - no longer exist.