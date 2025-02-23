Bundestag election 2025 in the live ticker Merz: "It will be good" +++ Chancellor Scholz is warming up +++ FDP politician on postal voting: "It's a scandal"
23.2.2025
Germany elects a new Bundestag on Sunday. All developments in the ticker.
12.58 pm
Chancellor in riot mode - Gerhard Schröder's bizarre appearance at the Elephant Round 2005
Since 1969, the leading politicians of the parties have appeared on television after every Bundestag election in Germany. The "Elephant Round" in 2005 went down in history - thanks to a bizarre performance by Chancellor Gerhard Schröder. You can see the performance in the video here.
11.52 a.m.
Scholz and Merz have voted - CDU chancellor candidate: "It will be good"
Chancellor Olaf Scholz has cast his vote in Potsdam. Meanwhile, his closest rival, CDU candidate for chancellor Friedrich Merz, was confident as he cast his vote in his constituency in Sauerland: "It's going to be good," he said outside the polling station.
AfD candidate for chancellor Alice Weidel said she had already voted by post days ago.Scholz, MerzScholz, Merz
10.28 am
Chancellor Scholz warms up
Chancellor Olaf Scholz jogs through Potsdam on election morning accompanied by bodyguards. The Brandenburg state capital is part of his constituency. He is running against Foreign Minister Baerbock, among others.
10.11 a.m.
Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier casts his vote
Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier casts his ballot at the polling station in the Erich-Kästner elementary school in Berlin-Dahlem. Around 59 million eligible voters have the opportunity to cast their vote until 6 p.m. - if they have not already used the postal vote option.
9.05 a.m.
FDP politician: "This is unworthy of a democracy"
In an interview with "t-online", FDP politician Konstantin Kuhle sharply criticizes the restrictions for Germans living abroad in the Bundestag elections. "It's a scandal because many Germans abroad are being prevented from exercising their democratic right. That is unworthy of a democracy."
Kuhle says that the deadlines are too short, especially in early elections, meaning that many votes cannot be counted in time. He assumes that "individual German citizens will file objections against the election result whose vote was not counted".
In numerous countries, German voters reported frustration when voting by post for the election, which took place under shortened deadlines.
8.10 a.m.
"We are a country living in fear and terror"
German political scientists Jörg Siegmund and Klaus Schroeder have analyzed the initial situation for the Bundestag elections for blue News. Read here what is particularly important for them today.
-
8 a.m.
Polling stations open - Bundestag elections in Germany have begun
The eagerly awaited federal election has begun in Germany. They will decide how Europe's largest economy will be governed over the next four years.
Polling stations have been open since 8 am. The first predictions on the outcome of the election are expected immediately after they close at 6 pm.
According to the polls, the Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) with the current opposition leader Friedrich Merz as candidate for chancellor are likely to become the strongest force in the new parliament with around 30 percent. The incumbent Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz has little chance of being confirmed in office by the future Bundestag. According to the polls, his Social Democrats are trailing in third place with 15 percent, behind the right-wing populist AfD with a good 20 percent.
The election, which was originally scheduled for September, was brought forward after Scholz's "traffic light" coalition of SPD, FDP and Greens collapsed in November due to a dispute over the federal budget. The new Bundestag will be constituted no later than 30 days after the election.
However, forming a government is likely to take longer. Depending on the outcome of the election, between four and seven parliamentary groups could enter parliament. Clear majorities for one of the traditional political camps in Germany - center-right and center-left - no longer exist.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- On Sunday, February 23, the Bundestag elections will take place in Germany.
- Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier dissolved the existing Bundestag on December 27, 2024. This followed the break-up of the governing coalition of the SPD, Alliance 90/The Greens and the FDP.
- blue News will be reporting on the election in Germany all Sunday.
Why is the 2025 election taking place earlier?
- Normally, federal elections take place every four years and the last federal election was held in September 2021 - so the new elections were actually planned for September. However, early elections are possible in exceptional cases.
- On November 6, 2024, the coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP that had been in power broke up. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) dismissed Finance Minister and FDP leader Christian Lindner on this day. The other Liberal ministers then asked to be dismissed.
- As the incumbent government no longer had a majority in the Bundestag following the break-up, Chancellor Scholz called a vote of confidence in the Bundestag on December 16.
- However, he lost this and then asked the Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to dissolve parliament.
- The latter followed the Chancellor's request on December 27 and scheduled an early election for February 23, 2025.
Who can vote for the Bundestag?
- All German citizens who have reached the age of 18.
- Germans living abroad.
- Persons whose right to vote has been revoked by a court ruling, for example in the case of serious criminal offenses, are excluded from voting.
- At least 59.2 million Germans are eligible to vote in the February election, of which 30.6 million are women and 28.6 million are men (according to the Federal Statistical Office).