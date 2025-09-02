Robert Habeck leaves the Bundestag. (archive picture) Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz has sharply criticized the departure of Green Party politician Robert Habeck. Habeck's departure from politics was "unpleasant" and "embarrassing", said the CDU leader in an interview with Sat.1.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Robert Habeck announced his departure from the Bundestag with harsh criticism of CDU politicians.

Friedrich Merz described the departure of the former Vice-Chancellor as "unpleasant" and "embarrassing".

Habeck had attacked Bundestag President Julia Klöckner and CSU leader Markus Söder head-on. Show more

Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) has found clear words for the departure of former Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck. In an interview with Sat.1, which was to be broadcast on Tuesday evening, Merz explained that he found Habeck's departure from active politics "unpleasant" and "embarrassing". "He has shown character traits that we have always suspected," said the CDU leader.

Habeck announced his departure from the Bundestag in an interview with the "tageszeitung" newspaper - and didn't mince his words.

"Interesting in parts"

He described Bundestag President Julia Klöckner (CDU) as a "bad choice" who had only "polarized, polemicized and divided". Habeck said of CSU leader Markus Söder: "This fetishistic sausage eating is not politics."

Looking back, Merz explained that Habeck was "sometimes an interesting discussion partner" for him. "But the way he said goodbye, I have to say, I don't want to see it like that with political friends - and I don't want to see it like that with myself either."