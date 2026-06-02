Following a meeting with Hungary's new Prime Minister Peter Magyar in Berlin, Merz said: "We have done everything in our power, including the Federal Foreign Minister, myself personally and many cabinet colleagues, to make it possible for us to get the approval of the United Nations General Assembly."

Germany is running for a seat on the Security Council of the world organization for the years 2027 and 2028. The country is facing a tough vote because Austria and Portugal also want to join the Council, but the "Western European and other states" group is only entitled to two free seats.

"We have received the approval of many countries around the world," said Merz. He was very grateful that Hungary was included. "We are also supported by many European and non-European states." Magyar said that Hungary supported Germany's candidacy.