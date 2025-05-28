  1. Residential Customers
Now live Merz receives Ukrainian President Selenskyj in Berlin

SDA

28.5.2025 - 13:43

Chancellor Friedrich Merz receives the Ukrainian President in Berlin with military honors - the focus is on German support for Kiev and ways to achieve a possible ceasefire.

Keystone-SDA

28.05.2025, 13:43

28.05.2025, 13:46

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has received Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in Berlin. Selensky was greeted with military honors at the Federal Chancellery at noon.

According to German government spokesman Stefan Kornelius, the Ukrainian head of state's visit will focus on German support for Ukraine and efforts to achieve a ceasefire.

A joint lunch is planned after the talks with Merz, with a joint press conference scheduled for the early afternoon. In the afternoon, Selenskyj will also meet Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier for talks at Bellevue Palace.

Several media outlets had previously reported on the visit. Since the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, there has been little advance communication about Zelensky's trips abroad for security reasons. The Ukrainian head of state last visited Berlin in June and October 2024.

