After its failed candidacy for the United Nations Security Council, Germany will once again apply for a seat on the most powerful UN body for the period 2035/36. This was announced by Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) on the fringes of an EU-Western Balkans summit in Montenegro.

Germany's candidacy for a seat on the Council for the next two years was unexpectedly defeated by Austria and Portugal in the first round of voting at the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.

Germany only received 104 votes. The necessary two-thirds majority would have required 127 votes. Portugal received 134 votes, Austria 131. The world organization has a total of 193 member states.

Germany has been on the Security Council six times so far

Germany has already been represented on the Security Council six times, most recently in 2019 and 2020. According to diplomats, Germany has never failed so far.

Germany usually applies for the Security Council every eight years. For the coming years, there are already enough candidates in the starting blocks from the UN regional group in which Germany is also competing. For 2029/30, Australia and Finland are running for the two seats in question. Two countries have also already declared their candidacies for all possible further candidacies up to the mid-2030s. For the 2035/36 election period, only Sweden has so far declared its intention to run.

Merz clearly backs Wadephul

"This time, we will prepare well from the outset," said Merz, announcing the new candidacy. Against the backdrop of Sweden's candidacy, he added that he would campaign in the European Union "for these two countries to remain. So that there are no competing bids from Europe again, especially competing bids from the European Union."

The Chancellor clearly backed Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul (CDU) and expressly thanked him "for his great commitment over the past year". The current application had been declared by Germany many years ago, but also very late. His black-red government had taken over the bid, so to speak, and decided to stick to it in the coalition agreement. "As we saw in the result, that was not enough. We want to do better next time," promised Merz.

Merz: Let the reasons for failure be analyzed

The reasons for the failure are now being analyzed in detail at the Federal Foreign Office, said Merz. Wadephul and he personally had "done everything to make this application a success". The Foreign Minister had hardly missed a cabinet meeting to ask all members to support the bid. They had only had one year "to make our bid capable of gaining a majority in a difficult environment. Unfortunately, we didn't manage to do that in the short time available."

Wadephul had traveled on from New York to Mexico to hold political talks. From there, he planned to fly back to Berlin late in the evening German time.

Wadephul in Mexico

At a press conference in Mexico City yesterday, Wadephul contradicted suggestions, including from within his own ranks, to cut funding for the United Nations following the failure. Parliament would decide on the level of financial commitment, but he was in favor of "remaining just as committed to the UN as before", he said. "For us, the United Nations remains the key institution at international level that is committed to peace, human rights and international security."

Immediately after the failure of the candidacy, Merz also assured that Germany would continue to assume its responsibility at the UN. "Germany remains a reliable pillar of the multilateral system. We bear this responsibility with determination," he declared in Berlin.