According to *Bild*, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is dismissing Transportation Minister Patrick Schnieder. The CDU politician is said to have increasingly frustrated the chancellor with his handling of the office and the lack of progress on rail and infrastructure.

Here's what it's all about According to *Bild*, Friedrich Merz is parting ways with Transportation Minister Patrick Schnieder.

The chancellor is reportedly dissatisfied with his track record regarding railways, bridges, and infrastructure.

The dismissal is part of a broader restructuring of the German government. Summary created with

In Berlin, the personnel merry-go-round is spinning at full speed. Chancellor Friedrich Merz is simultaneously reshuffling the government, the parliamentary caucus, and the CDU leadership.

Transportation Minister Patrick Schnieder has been hit particularly hard. According to information from party and coalition circles obtained by the German Press Agency (DPA), Merz is dismissing the CDU politician. The newspaper “Bild” had previously reported on this.

Rail and Infrastructure Are Becoming a Problem

The reason is said to be Merz’s ongoing dissatisfaction with Schneider’s work. In particular, the hoped-for progress has not materialized in the areas of rail, the rail network, and infrastructure.

Although Schnieder appointed the new railway chief, Evelyn Palla, many trains remain late, and there have been delays in the renovation of heavily used routes.

Reports of billion-level funding shortfalls for new highways, federal roads, and rail lines also caused controversy. At the time, Merz had promised: “Everything that is ready for construction will be built.”

Warken and Linnemann Take on New Roles

At the same time, additional personnel changes have now been confirmed. Health Minister Nina Warken will take over as Chief of Staff. She succeeds Thorsten Frei, who will become the new chair of the Union parliamentary group.

Carsten Linnemann is moving from the CDU party headquarters to the Ministry of Health.

There is another reshuffle at the Chancellery as well: Philipp Amthor will become the new Minister of State for Federal-State Relations.

Who will take over the Ministry of Transportation?

It remains to be seen who will succeed Schnieder.

CDU finance policy expert Fritz Güntzler was initially considered a candidate. However, according to “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland,” he reportedly withdrew his candidacy this morning.

Merz himself did not comment on the personnel decision at a specially convened press conference. He merely announced further changes.