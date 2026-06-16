Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed optimism that Europeans and U.S. President Donald Trump will work more closely together than ever before in future peace efforts for Ukraine. “What gives us all reason for confidence is President Trump’s statement: Russia must end this war. And I think that’s a clear message,” the CDU leader told reporters on the sidelines of the G7 summit of the leading democratic economic powers in Évian, France, describing it as a “day of hope.”

Merz said they had discussed the next steps and possible further sanctions against Russia at great length with Trump. It gave him “a certain degree of optimism that we, as Europeans and Americans, are now doing everything together to end the war.”

Merz: Perhaps the First Chance for Peace

There was also agreement, Merz said, that they wanted to further strengthen support for Kyiv while simultaneously increasing pressure on Moscow to bring Russia to the negotiating table.

When asked whether Trump had given a commitment that he would back new sanctions and that the Europeans would truly be at the negotiating table in the future, he replied that this had not been called into question at any point.

It is quite clear that Russia cannot win the war militarily, Merz emphasized. Furthermore, the Russian economy is groaning under the weight of the war and the burden of sanctions. “This may, for the first time, open up a chance for peace.” He has the impression that Trump “is gradually coming around to this assessment and is now working with us to find a way to end this war.”