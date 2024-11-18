MeteoSwiss abolishes the blog discussion. The reason: too many hate comments were posted. (KEYSTONE/Ennio Leanza) KEYSTONE

MeteoSwiss is closing the comment function on its blog articles as of November 30. According to the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology, the reasons for this are the more negative tone and cost-saving measures.

The tone of the discussions has deteriorated over the last five years.

The comments were often characterized by conspiracy theories, hatred and personal insults.

In future, MeteoSwiss will remain available for dialog with the public via platforms such as X, Instagram and Linkedin. Show more

MeteoSwiss regularly publishes articles on weather and climate on its blog. Over the past two years, 30,000 comments have been left under the articles, MeteoSwiss reported on its blog on Monday. Of these, the state weather and climate service has had to reject around 8,000 comments.

Over the last five years in particular, the tone of users has become more aggressive and negative, MeteoSwiss continued. The comment function has increasingly been used to spread conspiracy theories, intolerance and hatred. In addition, it often becomes personal, "up to and including open insults towards employees of MeteoSwiss or the federal government in general".

As "Blick" writes, the following examples have appeared in MeteoSwiss comment columns:

"Good day. Why do you write 'Europeans' (gender gaga) - but civil war as ever? Where does this gender-kink come from? Please stop it. Thank you in advance."

"You can't even make accurate forecasts, how are you going to predict the climate?"

"Scaremongering! Stop with the damn chemtrails, geoengineerings and Haarp systems! At some point, you bought morons will be exposed!"

Just 5 years ago, the comments were constructive

Before 2020, blog discussions were used even more constructively. For example, to discuss specific topics.

MeteoSwiss also mentioned cost-cutting measures, as a result of which the comment function on the MeteoSwiss blog, which requires a lot of support, was removed. Like all federal offices, MeteoSwiss is also affected by cross-sectional cuts and has to implement the federal government's savings targets.

Since 2014, it has been possible to leave comments under MeteoSwiss blog articles in German, French and Italian. MeteoSwiss will remove this function for all three languages from November 30. However, MeteoSwiss will remain accessible to its readers via the channels on X, Instagram and Linkedin.

