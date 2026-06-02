The leader of the Social Democrats and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen on Monday. Picture: Keystone/EPA/Sebastian Elias Uth

Breakthrough after long government negotiations in Denmark: Social Democrat Mette Frederiksen has agreed on a coalition with three other parties. This means she will remain head of government.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is forming a center-left coalition.

However, her four-party alliance does not have a majority.

A minority government is normal in Denmark - it is just not allowed to have a majority against it.

This Tuesday, the old and new prime ministers want to present the basis for a government.

The new ministers will then be presented to the King on Wednesday. Show more

Denmark will have a new left-of-center government consisting of four parties under the previous Social Democratic Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. Almost ten weeks after the parliamentary elections, King Frederik X announced late in the evening that she wanted to form a coalition of Social Democrats, the Socialist People's Party (SF), the left-liberal Radikale Venstre and the Moderaterne party of the political center. "Her Majesty the King has asked the caretaker Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to form such a government," said a statement from the Danish court.

The four parties have a total of 82 seats in the Danish parliament. A majority requires 90 seats. A minority government is normal in Denmark - it is just not allowed to have a majority against it. For this to be the case, the new government needs the support of, for example, the eleven seats of the left-wing party Enhedslisten. The party announced on Facebook in the evening that it would have "big news for Denmark tomorrow".

Third term in office for Social Democrat Frederiksen

This is Frederiksen's third term in office after 2019 and 2022. She had initially spent weeks negotiating unsuccessfully with various parties to form a government after the parliamentary elections failed to produce a clear majority for one of the political camps. In the meantime, the right-wing liberal Troels Lund Poulsen had been given the mandate for the coalition negotiations, but had also failed. For just over a week, Frederiksen had once again been wearing the hat.

Former Danish Prime Minister and former Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and his centrist Moderaterne party once again played a decisive role in the government negotiations. Rasmussen had spoken to both camps and caused the negotiations to collapse twice.

This Tuesday, the old and new Prime Minister Frederiksen wants to present a basis for a government. The new ministers will then be presented to the King on Wednesday.