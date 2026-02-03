The Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit. Britta Pedersen/dpa

The new Epstein documents also include an email exchange between the Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Jeffrey Epstein. It points to closer contacts. But she is not the only royal figure in the documents.

The US Department of Justice has published new files in the Jeffrey Epstein case, in which numerous prominent names appear.

Among them is Crown Princess Mette-Marit , who had contact with Epstein for years.

Emails show a surprisingly confidential exchange between the two.

The Crown Princess publicly apologized for this on Friday.

But she is not the only royal - or former royal - person to appear in the new files. Show more

Last Friday, the US Department of Justice released the most comprehensive collection of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein files to date. Many prominent names appear in it. For example, entrepreneur Elon Musk, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, WEF CEO Børge Brende, rapper Jay-Z and the Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

According to media reports, the 52-year-old is mentioned several hundred times in the documents published on Friday. The email correspondence in particular, which relates to a visit to Epstein's estate in Palm Beach in the US state of Florida in 2013, is causing quite a stir.

The palace confirmed to NRK that Mette-Marit had borrowed the house from Epstein through a mutual friend, and that the crown princess had stayed there for four days with a friend, according to the spokeswoman for the Norwegian royal family. She also met Epstein during this visit. However, she never stayed on the multimillionaire's private island - Little Saint James.

"You tickle my brain"

Emails between the crown princess and Epstein were also published on Friday. On November 1, 2012, Mette-Marit wrote to Epstein: "You tickle my brain".

Excerpt from the email between Mette-Marit and Epstein. Screenshot U.S. Departement of Justice

In another email, also sent in November 2012, she asked Epstein whether it was "inappropriate" to suggest a picture of "two naked women with a surfboard" as a cell phone background for her then 15-year-old son. Epstein replied that the son should decide for himself, "the mother should stay out of it".

Here, Mette-Marit Epstein writes about whether it was "inappropriate" to suggest a picture of "two naked women with a surfboard" as a cell phone background for her then 15-year-old son. Screenshot U.S. Departement of Justice

In the same year, Epstein wrote to Mette-Marit that he was on a "wife hunt" in Paris. The Crown Princess replied that Paris was "good for infidelity", but added that Scandinavian women were "better marriage material".

Mette-Marit and Epstein on woman-hunting in Paris. Screenshot U.S. Departement of Justice

In another message, Mette-Marit thanked Epstein for the flowers he had sent her, describing him as "such a sweetheart".

Regular contact between Epstein and Mette-Marit

It became known years ago that Mette-Marit was in contact with Epstein. The Norwegian court said at the time that the contact between the two was short-lived and unproblematic. It is said to have ended in 2013. In 2008, Epstein was found guilty in the USA of inciting prostitution against minors.

Norwegian media report on an exchange that went far beyond occasional contact over the years, as the newspaper "VG" writes.

In Norway, the revelations have also been met with particularly harsh criticism because Mette-Marit herself revealed in email correspondence that she was aware of Epstein's dubious reputation. According to the published messages, she wrote to him in 2011: "Googled you after the last email. Agree it didn't look too good :)".

The crown princess apologized on Friday evening after the publication of the files. She had "not checked Epstein's background better", she explained in a statement made available to several Norwegian media. She had shown "poor judgment" and regretted "having had any contact with Epstein at all". "It's simply embarrassing", the statement continues. She expressed her "deepest sympathy" and solidarity with the victims of the sex offender.

Ferguson congratulated Epstein on the birth of a "baby boy"

However, Mette-Marit is not the only royal - or former royal - personality whose name is mentioned in connection with Jeffrey Epstein. Ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his former wife Sarah Ferguson are also mentioned several times in the newly published court documents.

As a reminder, Andrew and Ferguson lost not only their reputation but also their royal titles after their links to Epstein came to light.

For example, Sarah Ferguson allegedly congratulated Jeffrey Epstein on the birth of a "baby boy" shortly after his release from prison for soliciting underage girls.

In September 2011, the former Duchess of York wrote that she was sending "love, friendship and congratulations". This was despite the fact that the two had actually had no contact with each other since his conviction.

Sarah Ferguson congratulates Epstein on his "baby boy". Screenshot

The existence of this alleged son - who would be around 14 years old today - has never been confirmed. Epstein officially had no children, although numerous people came forward as possible offspring after his death.

Vulgar comment about his own daughter

The files also contain an email from March 2010 in which Ferguson wrote a vulgar comment about her then 19-year-old daughter Eugenie. Epstein had asked Ferguson about a possible New York Trimp. To which she replied, "I'm not sure yet. I'm just waiting for Eugenie to come back from her sex weekend!"

The Mail from 2010. Sarah Ferguson makes a vulgar comment about her youngest daughter. Sarah Ferguson gratuliert Epstein zu seinem «Baby Boy».

According to the magazine "The Mirror", Princess Eugenie is said to have been out with her then boyfriend and now husband Jack Brooksband at the time.

In another email from 2010, she allegedly wrote to Epstein: "Just marry me." According to the Daily Mail, she went on to say: "You are a legend. I really can't find the words to describe my love and gratitude for your generosity and kindness."

Ex-Prince Andrew appears in the documents again

Former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor also appears again in the newly published documents. According to the documents, he is said to have sent the convicted sex offender Christmas cards with photos of his two daughters in 2011 and 2012.

Sarah Ferguson and ex-Prince Andrew separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996. The ex-prince and his ex-wife have two children together, Eugenie and Beatrice. The two have not yet publicly distanced themselves from their parents.

A few days after the publication of further Epstein files, Sarah Ferguson's foundation announced that it would cease its activities. "Sarah's Trust" will close "for the foreseeable future", a spokesperson told British media. The decision had been discussed "for several months".