The video shows spectacular footage of the Mexican volcano Popocatepetl, also known as "El Popo". It ejects an ash cloud over nine kilometers high.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Popocatepetl volcano is also known as "El Popo".

In the Aztec language, Popocatepetl means smoking mountain.

The volcano last erupted in May 2023. Show more

In the video, you can see the Mexican volcano Popocatepetl emitting a huge cloud of ash. The spectacle occurred on October 25, 2024.

The volcano is the second highest mountain in Mexico and its name Popocatepetl means smoking mountain in Aztec.

No people were injured in this event. However, the surrounding communities were covered in ash.

