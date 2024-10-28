  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Spectacular images Mexican volcano ejects 9-kilometer-high ash cloud

Nicole Agostini

28.10.2024

The video shows spectacular footage of the Mexican volcano Popocatepetl, also known as "El Popo". It ejects an ash cloud over nine kilometers high.

28.10.2024, 15:38

28.10.2024, 15:43

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Popocatepetl volcano is also known as "El Popo".
  • In the Aztec language, Popocatepetl means smoking mountain.
  • The volcano last erupted in May 2023.
Show more

In the video, you can see the Mexican volcano Popocatepetl emitting a huge cloud of ash. The spectacle occurred on October 25, 2024.

The volcano is the second highest mountain in Mexico and its name Popocatepetl means smoking mountain in Aztec.

No people were injured in this event. However, the surrounding communities were covered in ash.

More videos from the department

More from the department

Phlegraean Fields near Naples. When the supervolcano erupted - and what happened next

Phlegraean Fields near NaplesWhen the supervolcano erupted - and what happened next