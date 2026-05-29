Following US President Donald Trump's interference in the recent election campaigns in Honduras and Argentina, Mexico is arming itself against possible foreign influence in elections. Parliament approved a constitutional reform that would allow the election to be annulled in the event of interference by external actors. Congressional elections are due to be held in Mexico in a year's time.

The reform received 85 votes in favor and 42 against in the Senate, after it had already been passed in the Chamber of Deputies. Left-wing President Claudia Sheinbaum had expressly supported the controversial initiative of her party Morena. "I think it's the right thing to do. We decide here - and when I say 'we', I mean the Mexican people," said Sheinbaum.

The relationship between the USA and Mexico is tense. Trump accuses the neighboring country of not doing enough against the drug cartels. The reform is not explicitly directed against a specific government. However, it does stipulate that proven foreign interference that influences election results should be reason enough for an election to be annulled in future.

Critics warn of an ambiguous reform

Critics of the reform point out, among other things, that the grounds for annulment are not defined clearly enough. "We are dealing here with an open regulation that can be fulfilled with a multitude of cases," said Olga Sánchez Cordero, MP and former judge at the Supreme Court, who is a member of the ruling party. In order to come into force, the constitutional reform must now be ratified by the congresses in the federal states, which is considered certain.

During the presidential election in Honduras in November, Trump openly campaigned in favor of the conservative candidate Nasry Asfura. Although Asfura was not actually considered the favorite, he ultimately won the election. In October, Trump also helped the coalition of ultra-liberal President Javier Milei to win the mid-term elections in Argentina. Trump had made financial aid from the USA for Argentina dependent on Milei's election victory.