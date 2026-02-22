Media: Drug lord "El Mencho" dead - cars on fire - Gallery Clouds of black smoke could be seen rising between buildings in the popular vacation destination of Puerto Vallarta on Sunday. Image: Keystone/EPA/Gerardo Santillan A soldier stands next to a burnt-out bus that was set on fire in Cointzio after the death of "El Mencho". Image: sda Roads with burning cars, trucks and buses were closed in several states. Image: Refugio Ruiz/AP/dpa A burnt-out vehicle stands on a road in Guadalajara in the Mexican state of Jalisco. Image: Alejandra Leyva/AP/dpa The CJNG is one of the most powerful drug cartels in Mexico. (symbolic image) Image: dpa Media: Drug lord "El Mencho" dead - cars on fire - Gallery Clouds of black smoke could be seen rising between buildings in the popular vacation destination of Puerto Vallarta on Sunday. Image: Keystone/EPA/Gerardo Santillan A soldier stands next to a burnt-out bus that was set on fire in Cointzio after the death of "El Mencho". Image: sda Roads with burning cars, trucks and buses were closed in several states. Image: Refugio Ruiz/AP/dpa A burnt-out vehicle stands on a road in Guadalajara in the Mexican state of Jalisco. Image: Alejandra Leyva/AP/dpa The CJNG is one of the most powerful drug cartels in Mexico. (symbolic image) Image: dpa

Cartel leader "El Mencho" dies after a military operation - and unrest breaks out in many states. Flights are canceled, foreign embassies warn their citizens in Mexico.

Seven people, including the powerful cartel leader himself, were killed in a military operation to arrest Mexican drug boss Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, "El Mencho". This was confirmed by the Mexican Ministry of Defense.

"El Mencho" was seriously injured during the operation and died while being airlifted to Mexico City, according to the official statement. The ex-policeman had led the Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) drug cartel, which he founded, since 2011. Two suspected members of the Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel were also arrested during the operation in the municipality of Tapalpa in the western state of Jalisco. Three soldiers were injured and had to be taken to hospital urgently.

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes - known as "El Mencho" - was injured during an operation by the Mexican military in the city of Tapalpa. He died on a flight to Mexico City, according to army sources. Image: Screenshot DEA.gov

In light of the wave of violence in Mexico following the killing, President Claudia Sheinbaum called on the population to remain calm. "We must stay informed and remain calm," she wrote on the X platform. The security forces were on heightened alert. Gang members set fire to cars, banks, petrol stations and stores in several states. Several embassies called on their citizens to seek safety.

The US government has classified the drug cartel of "El Mencho" as a foreign terrorist organization and had offered a reward of 15 million US dollars for its capture. The ex-police officer had led the CJNG, which he founded in 2011 and which is considered the most widespread cartel in Mexico.

In 2018, the US reward for the capture of Mexican drug boss Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes was still 10 million US dollars. The bounty was later increased to 15 million US dollars. (archive picture) Image: IMAGO/Newscom World

Washington reacted to the news of his killing via US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. One of the "bloodiest and most ruthless drug lords" had been killed, he wrote on Platform X. "This is a great development for Mexico, the US, Latin America and the entire world. The good guys are stronger than the bad guys".

I’ve just been informed that Mexican security forces have killed “El Mencho,” one of the bloodiest and most ruthless drug kingpins. This is a great development for Mexico, the US, Latin America, and the world. The good guys are stronger than the bad guys./Los buenos somos más que… — Christopher Landau (@DeputySecState) February 22, 2026

Burning cars in the streets

In response to the military operation, gang members blocked roads with burning cars, trucks and buses in several states, including Jalisco, Michoacán, Aguascalientes, Tamaulipas and Guanajuato. National Guard bases were also attacked, according to local media reports. There are said to have been deaths and injuries.

Fires were also set in pharmacies and small retail outlets. In the city of Puerto Vallarta on the Pacific coast, which is popular with tourists, videos showed burning cars and large clouds of black smoke rising from between the buildings. The authorities called on people to get to safety.

The US embassy and the diplomatic missions of other countries called on their citizens in Mexico to be more vigilant. Among other things, warnings were issued about acts of violence in the popular Caribbean vacation destinations of Cancún, Cozumel and Tulum. The German embassy warned on Platform X that there would be "unrest, roadblocks and arson in various parts of the country". Anyone staying in a safe place such as a hotel should stay there until further notice and avoid non-essential travel. "Do not attempt to resist or flee during roadblocks," the embassy added.

The Swiss embassy has not yet issued a warning.

Venue of this year's football World Cup also affected

For security reasons, airlines canceled or rerouted flights, including connections to Puerto Vallarta, a tourist city on the Pacific coast that was also affected by the wave of violence. There were also incidents in the city of Guadalajara, which is one of the three Mexican venues for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Mexico is co-hosting the tournament with the USA and Canada from June.

One sub-state cancels school as a precautionary measure

In the sub-state of Michoacán, the birthplace of "El Mencho", classes in schools and other educational institutions are to be canceled today, as announced by Governor Alfredo Ramírez.

Not even after the arrest of the notorious drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, the leader of the Sinaloa cartel, in 2016 had there been similar incidents of violence in Mexico. "El Chapo" is currently serving a life sentence in the USA.

According to the Mexican Ministry of Defense, the US authorities contributed information to the operation against "El Mencho" on Sunday as part of bilateral cooperation.

The drug lord with a penchant for cockfighting

"El Mencho" was 59 years old. He was born on July 17, 1966 in Aguililla, a poor community in the western state of Michoacán. In the Mexican underworld, he was known as the "Lord of the Roosters" because of his love of cockfighting. His other nickname, "El Mencho", is said to be a derivation of his first name Nemesio. Numerous narco songs, called "narcocorridos", celebrate his criminal activities.

According to the US authorities, the criminal syndicate led by "El Mencho" is a transnational organization with links as far away as China and Australia. In addition to the fentanyl trade, it is also involved in extortion, migrant smuggling, the theft of oil and minerals and arms trafficking.

From police officer to dangerous cartel leader

According to the US Treasury Department, Oseguera has been involved in drug trafficking since the 1990s. In 1994, he was arrested in Sacramento in the US state of California for smuggling heroin. After three years in prison, he was deported to Mexico - and hired on as a police officer in the western state of Jalisco.

He later joined the Milenio cartel, one of the first Mexican crime syndicates to deal in synthetic drugs. He worked together with the Sinaloa cartel of drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán. The CJNG cartel was later split off and founded. Under Oseguera's leadership, it quickly developed into one of the most powerful criminal organizations in Mexico.

The four letters

The "company with the four letters", as the cartel is called by its members, has a large arsenal of weapons and armored vehicles. In Mexico, it has carried out bloody attacks on security forces, hung corpses from bridges and once even shot down a military helicopter, killing nine people. The cartel is also accused of luring young people with false job offers in order to forcibly recruit them.

"El Mencho", who led an inconspicuous life, is said to have a fortune worth billions and laundered money through real estate, cattle breeding and music businesses. Regional music groups have composed songs about him. Alleged propaganda videos of the cartel are repeatedly circulating on social networks. They show heavily armed men in combat uniforms calling themselves "Señor Mencho's people".