The drawing is considered a preparation for the depiction of the Libyan Sibyl on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. (Handout) -/CHRISTIE’S IMAGES LTD. 2025/dpa

A tiny, long unknown drawing by Michelangelo has achieved a record price at an auction in New York. The study for the Sistine Chapel fetched 27.2 million dollars.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A newly discovered foot study by Michelangelo was auctioned off at Christie's in New York for 27.2 million dollars.

The small drawing is considered a study for the Libyan Sibyl in the Sistine Chapel.

The buyer remained anonymous.

A recently discovered drawing by Michelangelo has been sold for 27.2 million dollars (around 23 million euros) at a Christie's auction in New York.

It is a drawing of a foot, only a few centimetres in size, which is considered to be a preparation for the depiction of the Libyan Sibyl on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. The price is an auction record for Michelangelo and was around 20 times the estimate.

According to Christie's, the bidding battle lasted around 45 minutes. The original estimate was between 1.5 and 2 million dollars. The drawing was previously unknown and was identified by a specialist from the auction house after the owner submitted a photo via an online valuation portal.

It is the only known study by Michelangelo for the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in private ownership. The ceiling painting is one of his most famous works.

Buyer was not named

"In the more than 23 years I've been in this industry, I've had the privilege of experiencing many great moments in the Old Masters field - but today's surpassed them all," said Andrew Fletcher, Global Head of Old Masters at Christie's, who placed the highest bid on behalf of his client. "This was probably the only opportunity a collector will ever have to acquire a study for arguably the greatest work of art ever created."

Of the 600 or so surviving drawings by the artist, only around 50 are related to the fresco cycle in the Vatican. The previous record for a drawing by Michelangelo achieved at auction was 24.3 million dollars. The buyer of the foot study was not named.