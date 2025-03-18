Protesters rally outside a federal courthouse in Austin, Texas, after constitutional protections for abortions ended. (stock image) Image: Keystone

A midwife has been arrested for the first time in Texas over allegations of illegal abortions. Maria Margarita Rojas is alleged to have performed illegal abortions and operated a network of clinics in Houston, said Attorney General Ken Paxton.

According to the authorities, the 48-year-old is the first person to be arrested under the rigid abortion law in Texas. "In Texas, life is sacred," explained the arch-conservative Texas Attorney General. "The Texas law protecting life is clear," Paxton explained. Those who violated it would be "held accountable".

Rojas, known as "Dr. Maria", was arrested in Waller County, according to the prosecutor's statement. She is accused of illegally performing an abortion and performing medical procedures without a license. The public prosecutor's office also requested the closure of three clinics run by Rojas.

On the one hand, the facilities "illegally employed unlicensed persons" who "falsely claimed to be licensed physicians". Secondly, Rojas had carried out prohibited abortions in her clinics and thus "directly" violated the "Texas Human Life Protection Act".

Fundamental right to abortions repealed

Following the repeal by the US Supreme Court in June 2022 of the nationwide fundamental right to abortion, which had been in force since 1973, Texas - like many other conservative states - had adopted a very strict abortion law. It prohibits abortions even in cases of incest and rape and only permits them if the woman's life and health are in danger.

However, doctors complain that the regulations are not clear. They fear severe penalties if they perform an abortion that is not covered by the law.

Abortion law is one of the most controversial socio-political issues in the USA. It also played a major role in the presidential election campaign. US President Donald Trump appointed three arch-conservative judges during his first term in office, giving conservatives a majority in the Supreme Court and paving the way for the abolition of the nationwide right to abortion in 2022.