The influx of migrants into Ceuta has declined. However, the consequences of the crisis continue to cause tensions in Europe.

In the Spanish exclave of Ceuta in North Africa, the large influx of migrants has indeed subsided—but the consequences of the crisis are far from over in Europe. Today, experts from the EU member states plan to discuss the latest developments in a crisis meeting, according to a spokesperson for the Irish Council Presidency.

“Not a single person has crossed the border into the EU mainland,” assured EU Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner. According to Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, nearly all of the at least 50,000 people who entered irregularly have returned from Ceuta to Morocco. At least 57 people lost their lives while crossing the border into Ceuta by sea.

Faced with virtually no prospects of continuing their journey, as well as a lack of shelter and supplies, the people were reportedly disappointed and voluntarily began their return journey, according to the newspaper *El País*. Nevertheless, on Friday, hundreds more people attempted to enter the two Spanish exclaves of Ceuta and Melilla, according to media reports.

According to the state-run television station RTVE, clashes broke out with officials at the border between Morocco and Melilla. Several people reportedly threw stones at security forces, who responded by using tear gas. It was initially unclear whether any of the migrants had managed to reach Melilla. In Ceuta, where most people had arrived by swimming in recent days, Spanish soldiers blocked access to the beach from the sea.

Spain: Solidarity Is Voluntary, but European Treaties Are Not

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez countered criticism from some EU member states regarding Spain’s migration policy. He called for continued efforts to build a strong and united Europe—and not to divide Europe. “Solidarity and compassion are voluntary,” he wrote on the platform X. Respect for the European treaties, however, is not.





1 / 3 Marokkanische Sicherheitskräfte nahmen Menschen fest. Image : dpa

According to the right-wing government in Rome, Italy has temporarily suspended the Schengen Agreement on the free movement of people within the EU with regard to Spain. Border controls are to be reinstated for travel by air or sea.

What is the Schengen Area?

The Schengen Area is a region in Europe where people can generally travel without border controls. It comprises a total of 29 countries, including EU member states such as Germany and France, as well as non-EU countries such as Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. Ceuta and Melilla are not part of the Schengen Area. EU rules do not provide for the permanent exclusion of a country from the Schengen Area against its will.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with Spain, but at the same time ordered increased border controls along their shared border. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on the Spanish government to regain control of the situation as quickly as possible. “Protecting the European Union’s external borders is crucial to combating illegal migration,” the CDU politician emphasized.

Ceuta is smaller than Frankfurt Airport

Ceuta has fewer than 85,000 residents and, with an area of just 18.5 square kilometers, is slightly smaller than Frankfurt Airport. On Thursday night, thousands of migrants spent the night on the streets of Ceuta.

Video from the section