Smuggling drama in Andalusia Migrants land on the beach - tourists clash

Christian Thumshirn

6.8.2025

In broad daylight, a smuggler boat drops off several migrants on the beach at Castell de Ferro - right in front of numerous bathers. What follows: Chaos, heated discussions and an intervention by the Guardia Civil.

06.08.2025, 10:29

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A smuggler boat drops off several suspected Moroccan migrants on the tourist beach of Castell de Ferro in broad daylight.
  • Some holidaymakers try to detain the fugitives, others loudly demand their release - the situation escalates.
  • The Spanish Guardia Civil arrested nine people, and a tenth was still being sought.
In the middle of the day, a black boat races straight towards the beach at Castell de Ferro in Andalusia. Several men jump into the water and flee between tourists - apparently migrants from Morocco, dropped off by smugglers.

Beach becomes a stage

Some bathers intervene, others protest loudly. The police quickly intervene and nine people are arrested.

blue News shows the scenes in the video.

