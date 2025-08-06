In broad daylight, a smuggler boat drops off several migrants on the beach at Castell de Ferro - right in front of numerous bathers. What follows: Chaos, heated discussions and an intervention by the Guardia Civil.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- A smuggler boat drops off several suspected Moroccan migrants on the tourist beach of Castell de Ferro in broad daylight.
- Some holidaymakers try to detain the fugitives, others loudly demand their release - the situation escalates.
- The Spanish Guardia Civil arrested nine people, and a tenth was still being sought.
In the middle of the day, a black boat races straight towards the beach at Castell de Ferro in Andalusia. Several men jump into the water and flee between tourists - apparently migrants from Morocco, dropped off by smugglers.
Beach becomes a stage
Some bathers intervene, others protest loudly. The police quickly intervene and nine people are arrested.
blue News shows the scenes in the video.
More videos from the department