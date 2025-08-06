In broad daylight, a smuggler boat drops off several migrants on the beach at Castell de Ferro - right in front of numerous bathers. What follows: Chaos, heated discussions and an intervention by the Guardia Civil.

A smuggler boat drops off several suspected Moroccan migrants on the tourist beach of Castell de Ferro in broad daylight.

Some holidaymakers try to detain the fugitives, others loudly demand their release - the situation escalates.

The Spanish Guardia Civil arrested nine people, and a tenth was still being sought. Show more

In the middle of the day, a black boat races straight towards the beach at Castell de Ferro in Andalusia. Several men jump into the water and flee between tourists - apparently migrants from Morocco, dropped off by smugglers.

Beach becomes a stage

Some bathers intervene, others protest loudly. The police quickly intervene and nine people are arrested.

