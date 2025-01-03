Mike Johnson remains Chairman of the US House of Representatives. Bild: dpa

Republican Mike Johnson has now been re-elected as Chairman of the US House of Representatives after all. The 52-year-old was confirmed in the powerful office in the first round of voting.

Although the Republicans were able to defend their majority in the House of Representatives in the November elections, this is extremely slim. This means that just a few members of parliament can torpedo the plans of the party leadership. Right-wing members of the parliamentary group accuse Johnson of being too willing to compromise with the Democrats.

Although the Republicans were able to defend their majority in the House of Representatives in the November elections, this is extremely slim. This means that just a few members of parliament can torpedo the plans of the party leadership. Right-wing members of the parliamentary group accuse Johnson of being too willing to compromise with the Democrats.

Trump with a strong power base

In addition to their narrow majority in the House of Representatives, the Republicans have also regained control of the Senate, where Senator John Thune was already established as their majority leader. President-elect Trump therefore has a strong power base in Congress for his agenda, which is to include mass deportations of irregular migrants and tax cuts.