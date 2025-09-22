Milan is under water: the River Seveso overflows its banks and floods streets and underpasses in Niguarda. The fire department is in constant action - all over Lombardy.

Christian Thumshirn

The River Seveso burst its banks after heavy rainfall and flooded streets and underpasses in the Niguarda district. Cars got stuck in the floods and the fire department is in constant operation with around 75 deployments. Schools were evacuated as a precautionary measure while the water continues to flow through the city.

Despite flood protection measures, the retention basin is not enough to stop the masses of water.

In other northern districts of Milan and in Lombardy, emergency services are also battling against flooding and blocked roads to rescue cars and clear traffic. According to the Italian news agency Adnkronos, 650 "technical emergency operations" were carried out by the fire department on Monday due to the bad weather front.

The provinces of Como, Monza, Varese and the metropolitan area of Milan, where three schools were evacuated, were particularly affected. To cope with the situation, 100 men from regional commands and other regions were sent to assist, bringing the operational strength to over 200 units.

Fire department searches for a missing woman

A woman was swept away by a flood at a campsite near Alessandria in Piedmont. The search for the German tourist continues.

The woman and her husband tried to flee the flood on foot, wrote the Italian news agency Ansa on Monday evening. The man was able to save himself with a dog in his arms, while the woman apparently slipped and was swept away by the current along with a second dog.

She is being searched for by several fire departments, divers, drones and a helicopter.

Rail traffic restricted after storm

Rail traffic in northern Italy was partially restricted due to the heavy rain. Train services on the Chiasso - Milano Centrale line had been interrupted since midday on Monday. According to SBB, this was due to storm damage and flooding in the Como area on the Italian state rail network.

Travelers to Italy were asked to travel to Milan via Simplon. No rail replacement buses are in operation between Chiasso and Milano Centrale, SBB announced. It was not possible to provide any information on the duration of the restrictions on Monday.

