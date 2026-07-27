While nominating a right-wing presidential candidate, the Argentine president called incumbent Lula a “thief” and a judge “bald-headed trash.” This has now led to unusual consequences.

Argentine President Javier Milei (left) and Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro (right) at the convention of the Liberal Party of Brazil, where Bolsonaro was confirmed as the party's presidential candidate.

Here's what it's all about Argentine President Javier Milei's appearance at the nomination of Flávio Bolsonaro as Brazil's presidential candidate has led to a serious diplomatic incident.

Brazil subsequently recalled its ambassador to Buenos Aires for consultations, and the Argentine ambassador was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This is the most serious diplomatic incident between the two neighboring countries in decades.

During the controversial appearance, Milei called Lula (80) a “thief” and a “convict.” He also called for turning our backs on the “socialist scum” in Latin America. Summary created with

Following the controversial appearance of Argentine President Javier Milei at the nomination ceremony for right-wing Brazilian presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro, Brazil has recalled its ambassador to Buenos Aires for consultations. According to a statement from the government in Brasília, the Argentine ambassador was also summoned to the Foreign Ministry. The diplomatic incident is considered the most serious between the two South American neighbors in decades.

At the Liberal Party (PL) convention—Bolsonaro’s party—the day before in Brazil, Milei had sharply criticized the left-wing incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the country’s judiciary. Milei called Lula (80) a “thief” and a “convict.” He also called for turning our backs on the “socialist scum” in Latin America.

“There is no precedent in which a foreign head of state has, on Brazilian soil, made attacks and insults against the head of state, democratic institutions—including the judiciary—and the Brazilian people,” the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated. Finance Minister Dario Durigan also later attacked Milei, calling him a “clown.”

Axel Kicillof, the governor of the province of Buenos Aires, also distanced himself from Milei's remarks and emphasized that the president does not represent the views of the Argentine people.

Milei Calls Judge "Bald-Headed Trash"

Brazil is Latin America’s largest economy and Argentina’s most important trading partner. Incumbent Lula plans to run for reelection in October as the candidate of the left-wing Workers’ Party (PT). His main challenger, Flávio Bolsonaro (45), is the son of right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro, who was sentenced to 27 years in prison for an attempted coup and is serving his sentence under house arrest for health reasons.

Milei is one of the most prominent figures on the political right in Latin America. During his trip to Brazil, he planned to visit Jair Bolsonaro. However, Judge Alexander de Moraes barred him from doing so. In his speech at Flávio Bolsonaro’s nomination ceremony, the Argentine president referred to the influential judge as “bald-headed trash.”

The Foreign Ministry stated that Argentina’s Ambassador Daniel Raimondi had been summoned to convey Brazil’s outrage over the insults and to demand an explanation. In diplomacy, recalling one’s own ambassador for consultations and summoning a foreign ambassador are strong signs of displeasure or protest toward the other government.