The Israeli attack was in response to the firing of around 200 ballistic missiles on October 1 by the Revolutionary Guards, Iran's elite military force. Military experts consider Israel's response to be moderate.

In response to the Iranian regime's attacks on Israel, which have been ongoing for months, the country carried out attacks on military targets in Iran on Saturday night.

Military experts consider the Israeli attack to be well calculated. Nevertheless, the region fears an escalation. Show more

The USA is warning Iran to respond militarily to the Israeli retaliatory strike. The Iranian leadership in Tehran is cautious the following day: two soldiers were killed and the damage caused by the Israeli strikes was minor. Nevertheless, the region fears an escalation. France and Great Britain are calling on both sides to show moderation.

According to the television station Al-Arabija, military experts believe that the Israeli attack was well calculated. Israel wanted to demonstrate its capabilities without further destabilizing the situation in the Middle East. The station is based in the United Arab Emirates.

Israeli experts also pointed out that the conflict was unlikely to get out of hand. The Jerusalem Post, for example, wrote: "The taboo on direct attacks no longer exists; both countries believe they can handle the conflict."

Tehran on October 26, 2024. Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari stated on October 25 that the "Israeli Defense Forces are carrying out precise attacks on military targets in Iran".

Miri Eisin, former Israeli government spokeswoman, told CNN that the attack demonstrated Israel's superiority, military and intelligence capabilities. The army spokesman had officially communicated the beginning and end. It could also have been done as a covert operation.

The Axios website reported that Israel had warned Iran of a response before the attack. In the event of a counter-attack, a more serious attack was threatened via intermediaries, especially if there were casualties among the Israeli population, Axios wrote, citing anonymous sources.

USA: Limit attack to military targets

Shortly before the presidential election on November 5, the USA is hoping that the Israeli retaliatory strike will be the end of the escalation. A senior government official in Washington pointed out that Israel had followed the US recommendation to limit the attack to military targets and avoid civilian casualties.

President Joe Biden and his team had encouraged Israel to respond appropriately to the Iranian missile attack on October 1, the government official told the Wall Street Journal. The US had called on Israel not to attack nuclear facilities or oil fields in Iran.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke in a telephone call with his Israeli counterpart Joav Galant about the "ironclad commitment" to Israel's security. Austin stressed that the US had strengthened its armed forces to protect US personnel, Israel and partners in the region in the face of the threat posed by Iran and Iranian-backed terrorist organizations. According to US media, American forces in the region were not involved in the attack.

Scholz calls on Iran to exercise restraint

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on Iran to show restraint. "This should not go on and on, with massive escalatory reactions taking place now, but it must come to an end now so that a possibility for peaceful development in the Middle East is opened up," said the SPD politician in Goa, India.

Iranian media reported "limited damage" to military bases in the country. They reported explosions in the area around the capital Tehran, which is home to 15 to 20 million people. In the early morning, explosions were also heard in the city center and air defense fire could be seen.

Two soldiers died in the Israeli attack, the Tasnim agency reported, citing an army statement. "There is no doubt that Israel will receive an appropriate response to any action," Tasnim quoted a source as saying. Tasnim is considered the mouthpiece of the Revolutionary Guards.

According to a media report, the military is working on several attack scenarios. The Islamic Republic could fire up to 1,000 ballistic missiles at its declared arch-enemy, expand the attacks by allied militias in the region and disrupt shipping traffic in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. On the other hand, the leadership in Tehran could also draw a temporary line after attack and counter-attack.

Israel targeted missile factories and positions

Precise attacks on military targets in Iran were carried out "in response to the Iranian regime's attacks on Israel, which have been ongoing for months", the military announced at the start of the "Days of Reversal" operation. After around five hours of several waves of attacks, the army declared the operation over. The "mission" had been accomplished. Israel's air attack took place in several waves over a distance of around 1500 kilometers.

According to local media reports, Israel's cabinet had authorized the retaliatory strike shortly before the attack. A corresponding telephone conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Joav Galant took place on Friday evening, reported the newspaper "Haaretz".

On October 1, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards had retaliated with their missile attack for a series of targeted killings by Israel, which were aimed at actors in Iran's network such as the Lebanese Hezbollah militia and the Islamist Hamas. Israel then announced its intention to retaliate. The attack began during the Jewish day of rest, the Sabbath. The high Jewish holiday ended on Thursday evening.

