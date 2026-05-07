As soon as the helicopter is in the air, an engine fails. The video footage shows how the crew saves what can be saved.

Anaëlle Hebang

A video from Mexico is currently attracting a lot of attention on social networks. It shows a navy helicopter on a routine mission. Shortly after taking off, an engine suddenly fails.

The crew reacts immediately and tries to keep the helicopter under control. Nevertheless, the aircraft touches down hard on the ground. According to initial information, no one was injured. The helicopter suffered serious damage.

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