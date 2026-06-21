All six people on board a Bolivian Air Force aircraft were killed when it crashed. “There are no survivors,” the Bolivian Ministry of Defense announced. Among the dead were four military personnel and two civilians.

According to the ministry, the Cessna FAB-409 was en route from El Alto Airport near La Paz to Cochabamba this morning (local time) and was conducting a flight to “support civilian operations.” After radio contact was lost, a search operation was launched, during which the crashed aircraft was later found in the Cerro Sayari area in the Cochabamba Department. According to the newspaper “El Deber,” the aircraft was being used to monitor areas affected by roadblocks.

Roadblocks Lead to State of Emergency

The crash occurred in the midst of a severe crisis in Bolivia. For more than 50 days, the South American country has been experiencing protests and roadblocks that are disrupting key transportation routes.

As a result, President Rodrigo Paz declared a nationwide state of emergency on Saturday, citing the economic, social, and humanitarian consequences of the roadblocks as justification for the measure. According to the government, the aim is to reopen key transportation routes with the help of the police and armed forces and to ensure the supply of food, fuel, and medicine.

The protests are directed, among other things, against the difficult economic situation, rising costs of living, and the conservative government’s reform plans. According to government reports, the blockades have caused supply shortages in several regions.