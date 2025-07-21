A military jet crashes into a school campus in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka. The consequences are devastating: at least 20 people die and more than 170 are injured. Most of the victims are children.

At least 20 people were killed and more than 170 injured when a military jet crashed into a school in Bangladesh.

The army fighter plane was on a training flight when the pilot reported a technical problem.

The exact cause of the accident is still unclear. Show more

A military plane crashed in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka shortly after take-off onto a school campus with many children. At least 20 people died in the accident. A further 171 people were injured, according to the press office of the South Asian country's armed forces. Most of the fatalities were children. The pilot was among the fatalities.

According to the authorities, many of the injured were treated in hospitals for burns. Interim head of government Muhamad Yunus expressed his dismay.

A few minutes after take-off from an airbase in the capital, the pilot noticed a technical fault on his Chinese-made F-7 BGI training jet, according to the armed forces. He tried to steer the plane to a less densely populated area, it was said. But then, unfortunately, it crashed into a two-storey school building. The exact cause of the accident was initially unclear.

Many children on the school grounds

At the time of the accident in the early afternoon (local time), there were many children at the Milestone School and College in the Uttara district. In addition to the pupils, parents were also near the crash site because lessons had just finished, the head of the fire department told journalists. The school teaches children from elementary school to twelfth grade.

Images from local TV stations showed flames and smoke rising from the crash site. Many people, including children, parents, teachers and others were running around the site. Injured people were carried to the ambulances on stretchers, and some children were also taken away on rickshaws.

"Heartbreaking accident"

"Immediately after the impact, I saw a fireball rising," the father of a student was quoted as saying by local broadcaster Jamuna TV. He had fled to safety from the flames, the man said. He had come to the school to pick up his son, who he later found unharmed.

Yunus spoke on social media of a "heartbreaking accident". The government will take the necessary measures to investigate the circumstances and provide assistance, he added.