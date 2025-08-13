The police are now omnipresent in Washington D.C. KEYSTONE

The first National Guard units have arrived in the US capital. President Donald Trump is talking about a crackdown on crime - critics see this as an authoritarian demonstration of power.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you National Guard and hundreds of federal agents deployed in Washington

Mayor Bowser calls the deployment "authoritarian intervention"

Critics warn of long-term consequences and political theater Show more

The first National Guard units took up position in Washington D.C. on Tuesday evening. According to local observers, around a dozen soldiers in five military vehicles drove up near the Washington Monument - in the middle of an otherwise peaceful scene with jogging residents and walkers.

An army spokesman said the troops were deployed around the city, at national monuments and near a Park Police facility in the Anacostia neighborhood. They are not allowed to make arrests, instead they are to support the local authorities.

First missions already completed

On Monday, President Donald Trump described Washington as a "crime-infested" city. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that "every violent criminal" in the District of Columbia would be targeted. On Monday night, a joint task force reported 23 arrests, including ten by the FBI.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and Police Chief Pamela Smith met with Attorney General Pam Bondi and other government officials on Tuesday. Bowser initially spoke of a "productive" meeting, but in the evening criticized the deployment as an "authoritarian advance" and "encroachment on our autonomy". "We are not 700,000 crooks and scoundrels," she said in a livestream.

Smith, on the other hand, welcomed the additional support. Together with the federal forces, targeted action will be taken in "crime hotspots". A total of 800 National Guardsmen and around 500 federal officers are to be deployed.

Controversy over powers and objectives

The law to which Trump is referring allows him to place the capital's police forces under federal command for up to 30 days. Trump himself is at the top of the chain of command, explained Leavitt, while DEA chief Terry Cole is in charge of police work on the ground.

At the same time, federal representatives are calling for harsher penalties for violent juvenile offenders. US Attorney Jeanine Pirro stated that they would ensure that offenders were "held accountable".

Critics see the operation primarily as political staging. "It's not about crime prevention, it's about political theater and federal power," said Clinique Chapman from the DC Justice Lab. She warned of negative long-term consequences, especially for young black men, who are most frequently subjected to police checks.

A look at the past also feeds these concerns: in 2020, Trump had thousands of federal officers march on protests for racial justice, some of whom violently pushed back demonstrators - an action that was later sharply criticized.