The violence in Sudan has reached a new level. (archive picture) Marwan Ali/AP/dpa

The RSF militia has brutally killed hundreds of unarmed people after taking the large city of Al-Fashir. Experts fear that the bloodbath could be the beginning of a huge massacre.

After the capture of the large city of Al-Fashir in Sudan, a cruel massacre has been carried out against hundreds of civilians.

The RSF militia took control of the city at the weekend.

At least 1500 unarmed people are said to have been killed by the RSF. They are said to have targeted non-Arab sections of the population.

There is also talk of a massacre of 460 people in a maternity hospital.

A brutal power struggle has been raging in Sudan since 2023 between de facto ruler Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the commander of the RSF. Show more

Following the capture of the Sudanese city of Al-Fashir by the RSF (Rapid Support Forces) militia, the situation for the population has deteriorated extremely, according to experts.

The RSF has killed at least 1,500 unarmed people in the city within three days, according to the Sudanese Doctors' Network. The militia had gained control of the heavily contested city in the Darfur region at the weekend. According to the doctors' network, the civilians were killed when they tried to flee from Al-Fashir.

Doctors described the actions of the RSF as "genocide" against the non-Arab population in the country. Genocide" is defined as the targeted and systematic extermination of a group on the basis of their nationality, ethnicity or religion.

Refugees report arbitrary violence

According to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), refugees are reporting arbitrary violence, killings and executions of civilians. There are also said to be videos showing dozens of unarmed men being shot dead.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), was also "appalled and deeply shocked" by reports of the murder of more than 460 patients and accompanying persons in a maternity hospital in Al-Fashir.

Tom Fletcher, the head of the UN emergency relief office Ocha, told CNN that hundreds of thousands of civilians were still trapped in Al-Fashir, without food or medical supplies.

According to Fletcher, escape routes are blocked due to "intensive bombing and ground attacks". Officially, the RSF had stated that it wanted to protect civilians in Al-Fashir and provide safe corridors for those who wanted to leave the city.

Violence against non-Arab ethnic groups

A bloody power struggle has been raging in the East African country since April 2023 between de facto ruler Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the RSF.

The conflict in Darfur is largely shaped by ethnic factors that are closely interwoven with issues of land rights, resource distribution and political marginalization. It is primarily about competition for land and water between traditionally nomadic, Arab ethnic groups and sedentary, non-Arab groups.

The RSF is a successor organization to Arab militias and, according to reports from UN representatives, is specifically targeting the non-Arab part of the population.

Experts fear a massive deterioration in the situation for the estimated 300,000 civilians still living in Al-Fashir. The large city had been besieged by the RSF for more than 500 days. The militia had prevented food and relief supplies from reaching the starving people.

Serious accusations against the United Arab Emirates

The UN describes the situation in the country as the biggest humanitarian crisis in the world. According to Welthungerhilfe, more than nine million people in North Darfur alone are in urgent need of aid.

Experts criticize the fact that Western governments have so far only appealed to the RSF and have not imposed any sanctions on supporting states. "It is a further carte blanche for the RSF, for their supporters in the United Arab Emirates, to carry out such mass executions and ethnic cleansing without having to reckon with international measures," said Annette Hoffmann from the Clingendael Institute think tank on ZDF television.

The UAE rejects any interference in the conflict. However, the "Wall Street Journal" reported, citing US intelligence agencies, that the UAE had increasingly supplied weapons to the RSF this year, including modern Chinese drones, but also machine guns, vehicles, artillery, mortars and ammunition. This is the latest example of how the Emirates are using their power to advance their interests.