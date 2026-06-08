The Iran-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq has threatened new attacks on US military bases in the region. It will carry out such attacks if the USA directly participates in the new escalation between Iran and Israel, the militia announced last night. The announcement came after Iran's latest missile attacks on Israel.

Numerous powerful militias are active in Iraq, which are supported to varying degrees by neighboring Iran. Since the beginning of the war with Iran, they have claimed hundreds of attacks on targets in the region, including US facilities and targets belonging to Kurdish groups. The Kurds are among the most important opposition groups in Iran and are partly allied with the USA in the region.

In Iraq, some militias have announced that they will place their weapons under state control following pressure from the USA. However, Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful militias allied with Tehran, continues to reject this.