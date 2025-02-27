Million-dollar coup foiled - "burglar kingpin" caught - Gallery Public prosecutor Julius Sterzel from the Central Office for Organized Crime. Image: dpa Heavily armed security forces in action during a search in Hagen. The police have foiled a robbery at a cash-in-transit company. Image: dpa Ferrara had escaped from this prison in Fresnes, France. Image: dpa Million-dollar coup foiled - "burglar kingpin" caught - Gallery Public prosecutor Julius Sterzel from the Central Office for Organized Crime. Image: dpa Heavily armed security forces in action during a search in Hagen. The police have foiled a robbery at a cash-in-transit company. Image: dpa Ferrara had escaped from this prison in Fresnes, France. Image: dpa

Spectacular chase in the German-Belgian border region: investigators have foiled a million-dollar coup in Bochum. Among those arrested is a prominent criminal.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Police in Germany have prevented a robbery at a cash-in-transit company.

The suspects initially fled to Belgium, but were caught there by Belgian security authorities after a chase just over the border.

Among those arrested is the well-known "burglar king" Antonio Ferrara. Show more

The police have foiled a robbery at a cash-in-transit company in Germany and thus a multi-million euro coup. Among those arrested is the well-known "burglar king" Antonio Ferrara, according to security sources. A major coup had been planned, said a spokesman for the North Rhine-Westphalia State Office of Criminal Investigation in Düsseldorf. "It was supposed to run into the millions," added public prosecutor Julius Sterzel.

Security forces from North Rhine-Westphalia, France and Belgium arrested a total of nine suspects, who are assigned to a violent criminal organization.

"Breakout king" Ferrara arrested

Ferrara had already been convicted of robbery and attempted murder and had escaped from prison several times. France's Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau announced his arrest.

The group had been on their way to Bochum in high-powered vehicles when they were surprised by police officers, according to the police and public prosecutor's office in Düsseldorf.

⚡️ Antonio Ferrara, figure du grand banditisme, a été interpellé en Belgique dans une enquête française.



Surnommé le "roi de la belle" pour s'être évadé à deux reprises de prison, il avait été libéré en juillet 2022 après avoir fini de purger sa peine. pic.twitter.com/5cWLlM6O8m — franceinfo (@franceinfo) February 27, 2025

A chase ensued: the suspects initially fled to Belgium, but were apprehended by Belgian security authorities shortly after crossing the border. According to the Belgian news agency Belga, Ferrara and the other suspects were arrested in Eupen, Belgium.

Ferrara at liberty since 2022

They are said to have been planning a robbery at a center in Germany where banks store their cash. According to Belga, the French-Italian criminal Ferrara was released from a French prison in July 2022 after serving his sentence there.

Ferrara made a spectacular escape from a prison near Paris in 2003. A liberation squad armed with Kalashnikovs stormed the prison in Fresnes and blew open the prison gate. No one was injured in the cinematic action. However, Ferrara was arrested again four months later.

He had already escaped from prison in 1998. He was awaiting trial there for several robberies and attempted murder. He was only recaptured four years later. In 2010, he was sentenced to twelve years in prison in Paris. His specialties include blowing up money transporters.

The accused are considered highly dangerous

The suspects are considered to be highly dangerous and extremely violent. The arrest was preceded by undercover measures and intensive international cooperation, it was reported in Düsseldorf. In the course of the police operation, a search was also carried out in Hagen by heavily armed special forces.