A former top banker at HSBC saved thousands of francs - with a simple ticket trick. Now a London court has convicted him of fraud on the Southeastern Railway.

Between October 2023 and September 2024, he allegedly bought only partial-journey tickets at least 740 times, thereby defrauding Southeastern Railway.

The court sentenced him to ten months' suspended imprisonment, 80 hours of community service, a compensation payment and a one-year rail ban. Show more

A former HSBC banker stood trial in London. Joseph M. (53) worked as a department head in the "Passive Equity" division at HSBC Global Asset Management. He lived in a house in south London that cost around two million pounds.

Nevertheless, he did not pay the full price for his commute to work for months. According to the British media, he saved the equivalent of around 6,000 francs.

As reported by the Daily Mail and The Times, M. used the so-called "doughnut trick". He only bought tickets for the departure and destination stations, but skipped the stations in between.

He is said to have done this at least 740 times between October 2023 and September 2024. The route led from Orpington via London Bridge to the city center. M. confessed to the fraud at Inner London Crown Court. According to "The Times", his lawyer Will Hanson said that his client could not explain why he had acted in this way. The public prosecutor Jack Furness described the procedure as "sophisticated".

Judge Alexander Stein sentenced the ex-banker to ten months' probation and 80 hours of community service. He must also pay the railroad company Southeastern Railway the equivalent of around 5200 francs in compensation.

He is not allowed to use any trains on this line for a year. According to "The Times", the judge said that M. had stopped the acts on his own initiative before the police arrested him. After the trial, the banker is said to have changed his clothes to escape waiting photographers.