Despite the poor reception of the documentary about Melania Trump, the First Lady is now getting her own series. It is set to premiere this fall and, according to her advisor, will reveal a previously unknown side of the First Lady.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump is getting her own documentary series on Amazon Prime.

"Shows a completely different side" Millions down the drain—but now the next Melania project is already on the way

Here's what it's all about Following the documentary film "Melania," Amazon Prime is planning an entire series about Melania Trump for the fall.

This is despite the fact that the film was already a financial flop.

The series is intended to provide insights into her personal life and her involvement at the start of her husband's second term in office. Summary created with

In January 2026, the documentary film “Melania” was released. Viewers were given a rare glimpse into the exclusive world of Donald Trump’s wife and how she prepared for her husband’s inauguration.

Of course, the documentary portrayed the First Lady in the best possible light; after all, Melania Trump served as “executive producer” and thus had complete control.

Since one documentary apparently isn't enough, an entire series is now set to air on Amazon Prime. Her close advisor, Marc Beckman, announced the series on the show “Real America’s Voice.”

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"We're launching a documentary series—a completely new format—exclusively on Amazon Prime," Beckman said. "It's coming this fall. That's confirmed, and I hope everyone tunes in, because it shows a side of the First Lady that no one has seen before."

The series follows Melania Trump at the start of her husband's second term and is intended to provide insights into her private life and her charitable work.

The documentary turned out to be a financial flop

The documentary was a financial flop. According to the “New York Times,” Amazon paid $40 million for the film rights. On top of that, an estimated $35 million was spent on marketing. In total, the tech giant is said to have invested around $75 million.

It is alleged that $28 million of the proceeds went directly to the First Lady. A financial report released in June by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics also showed that the licensing agreement for “Melania” brought the Trumps $10.71 million.

At the box office, the film fell far short of expectations. According to several media outlets, “Melania” grossed only $16.6 million worldwide. The reviews were also almost universally negative.

Bezos Defended the Investment

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos defended the investment as a “good business decision.” He emphasized that his company’s business relationships with Trump were nonpartisan.

U.S. lawmakers also examined the documentation. They publicly raised the question of whether the deal might violate federal anti-corruption laws.