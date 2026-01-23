Open wide for the robot: Researchers at the University of Basel have developed a mini-robot designed to precisely grind teeth for crown placement in the future.

The prototype, named “MIR,” is about the size of a wine cork, as the University of Basel announced on Tuesday.

It is designed to automate parts of the preparation process for dental crowns. Until now, fitting a crown has usually required several visits. In the future, a treatment plan will be created based on a digital scan, which the robot will use to shape the tooth into the desired form. This could allow the crown to be ordered sooner.

The robot is mounted on a custom-fitted dental splint. The motors and control system are located outside the mouth and are connected to the device via flexible shafts and cables.

Precise Work

So far, the system has been tested on artificial tooth models. According to the research team, the robot operated with an accuracy of less than 0.2 millimeters. In further development stages, sensors and a camera will be integrated so that the system can continuously monitor and correct its position.

It will likely be some time before the system is used in dental practices. Next, the researchers plan to install sensors and a camera in the robot. This will enable the system to monitor its position and the progress of the treatment. According to research group leader Georg Rauter, this would allow the system to know where to resume work even after a power outage. The goal is to avoid making the robot any larger as a result.

The dental robot was developed in collaboration with dental experts and industry partners as part of a project funded by the Swiss innovation agency Innosuisse.