Violent storms and high waves have wreaked havoc on the Adriatic coast in Italy. Flooding occurred in several vacation resorts and the sea level rose to historic levels, according to the authorities.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Roads and coastal areas were flooded in the Emilia-Romagna region.

According to media reports, wind gusts of over 100 km/h triggered a mini-tsunami-like flood.

Mayors are warning of storm surges and advising people to avoid beaches and low-lying areas. Show more

Severe storms have devastated parts of northern Italy over the past few days. The Emilia-Romagna region on the Adriatic coast has been particularly affected, with vacation resorts such as Cervia, Cesenatico and Rimini under water. Videos showing flooded streets, destroyed promenades and fallen trees are circulating on social networks.

As the Italian news channel Rai reported, local authorities spoke of a "historic storm surge" on Monday morning. The sea level had risen to 1.24 meters above mean sea level, while gusts of wind reached speeds of up to 107 kilometers per hour.

"Avoid beaches and parks"

In the particularly affected coastal town of Cervia, Mayor Mattia Missiroli called on the population to exercise the utmost caution: "There are currently strong gusts of wind and rising tides in the town. We recommend not entering pine forests, parks or areas with unsafe buildings - and to avoid the beach at all costs."

Mayor Matteo Gozzoli also warned of the ongoing danger in Cesenatico. Several roads along the promenade were flooded and sections of the coast between Zadina and Villamarina had to be closed. "Please only use the promenade if it is absolutely necessary," Gozzoli said, according to Rai.

Trees topple, cellars fill up

The Italian online portal leggo.it reported on Sunday that the combination of storm surges and gusts had triggered a kind of mini-tsunami. Hundreds of emergency calls were received in the provinces of Forlì-Cesena, Udine and Gorizia. The fire department and civil defense were constantly working to pump out flooded cellars and remove fallen trees.

🌊 Ingressione marina a Lido Adriano (RA). Foto di Emilia Romagna Meteo. pic.twitter.com/4lY2ESBwQB — Italia 24H Live 🔴 – Notizie dall'Italia (@Italia24HLive) October 5, 2025

Flooding was also reported in Ravenna and the popular seaside resort of Milano Marittima. In Lido Adriano, the sea overflowed the dunes in several places and parts of the natural beach were washed away.

Wind, rain and storm surge - a combination of extreme forces

Meteorologists explain the situation with a combination of low pressure areas over the Mediterranean and strong westerly winds. These pushed the water into the northern Adriatic and caused it to accumulate there - a well-known but rarely so strong phenomenon.

The authorities warn that the situation could escalate again if the winds persist or there is further rainfall. Numerous fire department teams are still working to secure endangered buildings and initiate clean-up operations.