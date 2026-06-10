The municipalities of Zurich and Winterthur can implement their minimum wage regulations. (symbolic image) Keystone

A landmark ruling from Lausanne strengthens the cities of Zurich and Winterthur. The Federal Supreme Court has ruled that their minimum wage regulations are permissible. It remains to be seen when the new regulations will come into force.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Supreme Court has declared the municipal minimum wage in Zurich and Winterthur to be permissible.

In Zurich, the minimum wage should be 23.90 francs per hour, in Winterthur 23 francs.

Business associations accept the ruling, but continue to express doubts about its effectiveness and demand fair competitive conditions. Show more

The Federal Supreme Court has ruled that the cities of Zurich and Winterthur may introduce a municipal minimum wage. In Zurich it will be 23.90 francs per hour, in Winterthur 23 francs.

The new minimum wage regulation will primarily benefit employees in low-wage sectors such as cleaning, catering and retail. Many of them are women. It is still unclear exactly when the minimum wage will come into force.

Opponents of the minimum wage continue to have doubts as to whether this is the right way to combat poverty. This was announced jointly by the Winterthur Chamber of Commerce and Employers' Association, the SME Association of Winterthur and the surrounding area and the Trade Association of the City of Zurich.

"Discrimination must be prevented"

However, they promised that the associations would now work constructively with the cities of Zurich and Winterthur on implementation. It is important that the wage checks are carried out primarily in those sectors that do not have a collective employment agreement.

In addition, it must be ensured that local companies with a minimum wage are not disadvantaged by competitors who do not have to pay a minimum wage.