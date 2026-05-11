Zsolt Hegedűs has done it again: after the Tisza party's election victory, the future health minister danced in front of the cameras. At the inauguration of Prime Minister Péter Magyar, he is now doing something even more spectacular.

Christian Thumshirn

With its landslide victory, the Tisza party has completely transformed Hungary's political landscape. After years of polarization, the new government promises more transparency, closer ties with the EU and far-reaching reforms to the state apparatus. Young people in particular celebrated the change of power on the streets of Budapest late into the night.

A new political start with symbolic power

For many observers, the fact that a dancing minister of all people made the headlines fits in with the government's new style. The new political leadership presents itself as close to the people, modern and much more relaxed than the previous government under Viktor Orbán. Zsolt Hegedűs is already being celebrated on social networks as the "TikTok Minister".

You can see just how spectacular his latest dance performance is in the video above.

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