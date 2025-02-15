The new US Vice President makes serious accusations against European allies at the Munich Security Conference. Defense Minister Pistorius changes his speech - and goes on the counterattack.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has sharply rejected attacks by US Vice President J.D. Vance on European allies at the Munich Security Conference. The SPD politician called the comparisons drawn by Vance unacceptable and in turn criticized the actions of President Donald Trump's new US administration against individual media outlets.

"We also fight so that you can be against us", he said, which is how the Bundeswehr sees itself and which also stands for our democracy. "This democracy was called into question by the US Vice President for the whole of Europe earlier," said Pistorius.

"If I understood him correctly, he was comparing conditions in parts of Europe with those in authoritarian regimes." Pistorius emphasized: "That is not acceptable and that is not the Europe and not the democracy in which I live and for which I am currently campaigning."

Pistorius: Nobody is excluded here

"In this democracy, every opinion has a voice. It allows extremist parties like the AfD to campaign as normal. Just like any other party. That is democracy," said Pistorius.

Media that spread Russian propaganda are also admitted to press conferences here and representatives of the German government have to answer their questions. "Nobody is excluded just because they don't share our wording," emphasized Pistorius.

According to the Associated Press (AP), Trump recently excluded a reporter from the US news agency from reporting on an event at the White House. The reason for this was AP's refusal to follow the White House's choice of words, which had renamed the Gulf of Mexico the "Gulf of America".

Pistorius: Democracy must be able to defend itself against extremists

Pistorius emphasized: "But democracy does not mean that the loud minority is automatically right and determines the truth. And democracy must be able to defend itself against the extremists who want to destroy it." He said he "vigorously opposes the impression that Vance has created that minorities are being suppressed or silenced in our democracy".

"We not only know who we are defending our country against, but also for what: for democracy, for freedom of expression, for the rule of law and for the dignity of every individual," emphasized the SPD politician.

In his speech, Vance had issued an unusually harsh warning to the European allies that democracy was at risk. He made an indirect reference to the German debate on distancing oneself from the AfD: "There is no room for firewalls," he said.

"Democracy is based on the sacred principle that the voice of the people counts." Either you uphold this principle or you don't. "We should not be afraid of our citizens, even if they express views that disagree with their leadership."

Vance also accused the European allies of prosecuting expressions of opinion as disinformation.