British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (l.) and his wife Victoria leave a polling station in London on Sunday. Picture: Keystone/EPA/Neil Hall

After heavy losses in the elections, the British Prime Minister is trying to keep his head above water. Within the party, however, Starmer has to fight more and more for support.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Keir Starmer's Labour Party is having to digest a historic election debacle - now the pressure on the head of government is growing.

According to reports, several cabinet members are calling on him to present a timetable for his withdrawal.

A regular cabinet meeting is scheduled for today, but this time it promises to be particularly explosive. Show more

Following the disastrous election results in the local and regional elections in the UK, Prime Minister Keir Starmer is coming under increasing pressure. According to several British media outlets, two senior ministers, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, have advised Starmer to present a timetable for his resignation.

A regular cabinet meeting is scheduled for today, but this time it promises to be particularly explosive. According to reports from Sky, the BBC and the Guardian newspaper, Starmer is weighing up his options. There are currently "differing views in the Cabinet on how to proceed and what is in the best interests of the party and the country", a Cabinet minister told the Guardian this evening.

Last week, Labour lost over 1400 seats on local councils in the local elections in England. In the general election in Wales, Labour's stronghold for decades, the party slipped to third place behind the independence party Plaid Cymru and Reform UK.

Dozens of MPs call for resignation

On Monday, Starmer was still combative and determined in his eagerly awaited crisis speech, ruling out the possibility of resigning. Over the course of Monday, however, calls for his resignation grew louder and louder despite positive reactions to his speech.

According to Sky and the BBC, more than 70 of the 400 or so Labour MPs, including many backbenchers, publicly withdrew their support from the ailing head of government over the course of Monday. In addition, several parliamentary assistants to his ministers announced their resignations in the evening and also called on Starmer to step down.

On Monday evening, Joe Morris, an assistant to Health Minister Wes Streeting, and Tom Rutland, an assistant from the Department of the Environment, resigned. They were followed shortly afterwards by Naushabah Khan from the Cabinet Office and Melanie Ward from Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy's team.

Starmer: I will convince my doubters

They all hold the position of Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS), a kind of assistant post. They are appointed by ministers and act as their "eyes and ears" in the House of Commons, according to the parliamentary website. The unpaid position is often the first government job for ambitious MPs.

Starmer had already repeatedly rejected calls for him to resign. He knew that he had doubters and had to convince them - "and I will", he said in his crisis speech on Monday. After his speech, the Prime Minister also received encouragement from within his own ranks.

Starmer also built up a threatening backdrop and warned against political opponents, in particular the right-wing populists from Reform UK, who emerged as the big winners in the elections. If his party does not get it right, the country will go down a "very dark" path, he said.

Faced with calls to resign even before the election

Even before the elections, Starmer was confronted with calls for his resignation. Empty state coffers, low economic growth and the rising cost of living were weighing on him, as were failed reform projects and scandals. Many people who had helped the Labor man to his triumphant election victory in 2024 turned their backs on him.

He bears the responsibility, Starmer said on Monday. "But I also have a responsibility to deliver the change we were elected for - and I will deliver it."