A major blow for Prime Minister Keir Starmer: British Defense Minister John Healey has resigned amid the dispute over the defense budget. The Labour politician announced this in a letter to Starmer, which he posted on X.

ARCHIVE – John Healey, UK Defense Minister, holds a press conference following the meeting of the Ukraine Contact Group at the Federal Ministry of Defense. (Regarding dpa: “British Defense Minister Resigns Over Budget Dispute”) Photo: Kay Nietfeld/dpa

For Starmer, who was already on thin ice, this unexpected move by the previously loyal minister could prove fateful. His rival within the party, Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, is currently warming up to challenge the party and government leader. He could make it into the House of Commons as early as this coming Thursday in a by-election in the Makerfield constituency. According to observers, Starmer’s chances of remaining in office are now likely to dwindle further.

Starmer “incapable” and Treasury “unwilling”

Healey, who is regarded as a level-headed politician, cited Starmer’s plans for the defense budget as the reason for his resignation. These plans are “far below what is necessary for defense and the country in these dangerous times,” Healey wrote. The goal he has promoted—to increase defense spending to three percent of gross domestic product by 2030—would thus be significantly missed.

The letter, which at times is sharply worded, also states that Starmer was “unable” and the Treasury “unwilling” to “provide the resources the nation needs to protect the country in this era of growing threats.”

The demands on the British military have also increased further due to the commitment to potential deployments in the Strait of Hormuz, the Arctic, and Ukraine following the end of the war there.

Political leeway is considered extremely limited

By the end of this decade, British and other NATO intelligence agencies expect a possible Russian attack on the defense alliance, Starmer himself warned. “You know what defense needs,” Healey told him.

Without a budget that meets these challenges, “I am forced to make decisions that would reduce the readiness of our armed forces, increase the risk to personnel on deployment, and make the country less secure,” Healey continued.

The government in London has long been considered to have extremely limited political leeway due to the high national debt. The social democrats of Starmer’s Labour Party had come to power on an election promise not to raise taxes. Reforms aimed at cutting social spending largely failed due to resistance within their own party.

Is he leaving voluntarily or will he be voted out?

Healey is already the second cabinet member to resign within a few weeks. In mid-May, Wes Streeting stepped down from his post as health minister. He, too, intends to run for the office of party and government leader.

Starmer had previously rejected calls for his resignation. But with the departure of his defense minister, his position is likely to become increasingly precarious. Despite Labour’s comfortable majority in Parliament, his support within his own parliamentary group is no longer sufficient to push through legislative proposals. It is therefore expected that the popular Burnham will soon replace Starmer. The only question remaining is whether the leader will step down voluntarily or be voted out in a vote of no confidence.