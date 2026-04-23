dpatopbilder - The humpback whale lies in a washed-out tub off the island of Poel (photo taken from an airplane). The humpback whale that stranded near Wismar three weeks ago is still stuck on a sandbank. A private initiative has been trying to rescue the whale for days. Photo: Philip Dulian/dpa Keystone

What should happen to the humpback whale stranded off Poel? Lifting the whale with air cushions and transporting it away with the help of pontoons and a tarpaulin is out of the question, said Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's Environment Minister Till Backhaus (SPD) in a statement to the press on Wednesday evening. "We need to revise the concept."

Keystone-SDA SDA

The private aid initiative, which had received the green light for the rescue concept from the Environment Minister around a week ago, had not appeared before the press as planned. It is working at full speed on a revision of the plan, said Backhaus. Further measures would have to be technically sound, take into account the animal's behavior and be coordinated with the relevant authorities. In case of doubt, the state could use its veto.

To save or not to save?

Experts from the International Whaling Commission (IWC) recommend that the marine mammal be treated as calmly and palliative as possible. Backhaus sees this as confirmation. "This assessment is in line with the scientific evaluation that has been the basis of our actions from the very beginning," he said.

A scientific report had already come to the conclusion at the beginning of April that a rescue attempt was not promising and posed considerable risks for the animal. On this basis, the state had decided to refrain from further active intervention for the time being.

Transmitter attached to the whale

After three weeks in the same place, the whale suddenly swam off on Monday morning when the water level rose. Helpers attempted to drive it towards the Baltic Sea from boats. After two hours, however, the presumably exhausted animal stopped at the junction of the bay called Kirchsee and Wismar Bay, where the water is much deeper and leads towards the Baltic Sea.

A transmitter has now been attached to the animal. This would allow its path to be tracked should it unexpectedly free itself and swim off. The whale has now beached itself five to six times, if its movements on Monday are taken into account, said Backhaus.

According to the initiative, rescue efforts had recently focused on creating more space for the animal. Helpers had already worked on the ground on Tuesday using suction and flushing technology. The whale is now lying in a hollow in the water so that as little weight as possible is placed on it and its organs. Its back was covered with wet cloths because of the sunlight. The whale did not eat two and a half kilograms of fish that were offered to it on Tuesday.

Ministry condones private rescue operation

"If you don't do anything, you don't make mistakes," said Backhaus on Wednesday on Poel. But inaction is still not an option. "We can say together: we tried. And trying makes you smart." The handling of the animal was repeatedly criticized from various sides, and Backhaus himself also faced accusations.

With regard to the actions of the private initiative, the Minister said: "There was no award and no approval - but a legally required toleration." According to the Federal Nature Conservation Act, anyone is allowed to help a helpless animal. The only yardstick for state action is animal welfare. The state is closely monitoring the measures and veterinarians are on site around the clock.

Backhaus announced that the events would be dealt with politically. "We must prepare ourselves for the fact that situations like this could occur more frequently in the future. That's why I will campaign at federal level for better joint structures for dealing with large whales."