Fatal shots fired at Trump supporters Minute of silence for Kirk escalates - turmoil in the US Congress

Sven Ziegler

11.9.2025

After the fatal attack on conservative activist Charlie Kirk, a minute's silence in the US House of Representatives got out of hand.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A minute's silence for Charlie Kirk led to loud arguments between Republicans and Democrats.
  • Lauren Boebert demanded a spoken prayer; Anna Paulina Luna insulted the other side, Speaker Mike Johnson ended the tumult with a gavel.
  • Johnson had previously condemned political violence.
In memory of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead, the US House of Representatives held a minute's silence - which quickly turned into chaos. Speaker Mike Johnson first asked for silent remembrance and condemned political violence as "not who we are".

Shortly afterwards, Lauren Boebert, a Republican MP from Colorado, called for a spoken prayer: "Silent prayers get silent results". This led to loud boos and heckling from the Democratic side, with some MPs shouting references to another shooting on the same day.

Alone with two childrenMiss Arizona, podcaster, mother - that's Charlie Kirk's widow Erika

Republican MP Anna Paulina Luna stood up and insulted the Democrats with strong language. Johnson was forced to call the chamber to order with the Speaker's gavel. The heckling cannot be heard on videos from the hall (see above), as only the sound of Mike Johnson's microphone is transmitted.

However, an anonymous Republican source told Politico that the scene was "disgusting".

Kirk shot at event

Luna had previously stated on social media that she was "done with the rhetoric caused by this rotten House and the corrupt press".

The New York Post describes how the chamber descended into "nasty bickering" after the moment of silence; Luna is said to have shouted "y'all caused this" at MPs. Johnson's attempt to create a moment of unity with a minute's silence failed - the argument about prayer, gun laws and political responsibility broke out openly.

31-year-old Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA and confidant of President Donald Trump, was fatally wounded by a gunshot at an event at Utah Valley University. Trump expressed his condolences and ordered a flag of mourning.

