An occupied convent and tens of thousands of Instagram fans: many people support the nuns of Goldenstein. But a legal church conflict is simmering in the background.

DPA dpa

"We experience miracles every day," says Sister Bernadette. She and two other elderly nuns have been occupying the former convent in Goldenstein Castle in Austria for six weeks. They report a wave of solidarity and willingness to help - including from Germany. Although their status remains unclear, they do not have to fear eviction for the time being.

Autumn fog is already hanging over the wooded mountains around Goldenstein in Elsbethen near Salzburg, but a few roses are still blooming in the monastery garden. Sister Bernadette (88), Sister Regina (86) and Sister Rita (82) had lived here for decades and worked in the adjoining secondary school before they were transferred to a retirement home - against their will, as they tell the German Press Agency.

At the beginning of September, they left the home, had their empty convent unlocked and set up home there again. This brought them into conflict with the head of the order responsible for them and attracted international media attention.

Help from Hesse

Bernadette uses a stairlift to glide down into the chapel to pray, the two other Augustinian nuns do not need any help despite their age. The lift was recently donated and installed by a company from Neukirchen in northern Hesse. The chapel is decorated with flowers. A former pupil of the nuns, who runs a flower store, took care of this.

"I'm just so touched," says Sister Rita. She becomes emotional when she talks about the affection that the nuns receive from students, friends and strangers. "It's simply empowering," says the former teacher at the secondary school that the nuns ran in Goldenstein.

Helpers have set up an Instagram channel for the choir ladies. Around 70,000 followers follow their lives - from praying to Bernadette, who used to be a cookery teacher at the school, cooking dumplings. A donation account has received more than 21,000 euros. A few days ago, a carer was organized for the three women.

No eviction in sight

But behind the apparent new idyll in Goldenstein lies a serious conflict between the sisters and the head of the nearby Augustinian monastery in Reichersberg, which is responsible for the nuns. The director, Provost Markus Grasl, has called on them to return to the retirement home; the three women have reported Grasl and another churchman to the public prosecutor's office.

Is the provost now thinking of having the monastery evacuated? The answer from his PR consultant and spokesperson is clear: "No," says Harald Schiffl, an expert in crisis communication. "The provost is very long-suffering and also very good-natured," says Schiffl.

Nevertheless, the head of the monastery has not spoken directly to the nuns since the beginning of the occupation. Grasl would have been willing to talk about solutions, but the complaint destroyed the possibility of a dialog, says his spokesperson. "The sisters should have left this unfriendly act alone and been aware of the consequences beforehand," says Schiffl.

Complaint to the public prosecutor's office

In the complaint, the nuns demand an investigation into their transfer to the retirement home almost three years ago, which they believe was unlawful. In addition, the whereabouts of hundreds of thousands of euros in the nuns' assets should be investigated - as well as the circumstances under which the nuns ceded Goldenstein Castle to Reichersberg Abbey and the Archdiocese of Salzburg free of charge in 2022.

Grasl emphasized in a statement in September that the nuns could no longer live in Goldenstein for health reasons. That is why they had moved to the home, he said. His spokesman did not comment on the other aspects of the complaint, as he has not yet received it.

The nuns and their helpers, however, say that the condition of the three ladies has improved since their return to Goldenstein, especially that of Sister Regina. "Yes, it's better," says the 86-year-old. "Fresh air, exercise opportunities," she cites as reasons.

Romy Schneider among Goldenstein graduates

Regina not only used to teach mathematics and science at the convent school, she was also the principal and head nun of Goldenstein. The castle, where dozens of nuns once lived, had been owned by the Augustinian nuns since the late 19th century.

The Goldenstein secondary school, which is still in operation today, was a girls' school until 2017. It produced female professors, lawyers, businesswomen and housewives, explains Sister Bernadette.

Film actress Romy Schneider, who attended the school from 1949 to 1953, is considered its most famous graduate. Bernadette was also a pupil at Goldenstein at the time. "She shot incredibly well in the dodgeball game," Bernadette remembers the later star of the "Sissi" films.

However, the three nuns are not only thinking about the past, but also about their future in Goldenstein. In spring, Sister Rita wants to reactivate the convent garden and greenhouse with flowers and vegetables. "Nature will be growing again from February, and that's when I'll start again - properly," she says.