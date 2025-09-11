Charlie Kirk is survived by his wife Erika and two children. Instagram / Erika Kirk

After the fatal attack on US activist Charlie Kirk, his family has become the focus of attention. His wife Erika, once Miss Arizona, describes him as a fearless fighter and the "heart of youth". They had two small children together.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Charlie Kirk was shot dead during a performance in Utah and leaves behind his wife and two children

His widow Erika Frantzve Kirk is a former Miss Arizona and social entrepreneur

She remembers her husband on social media with emotional words and family videos Show more

The shock over the murder of Charlie Kirk continues to be great in the USA. In addition to political reactions, attention is now also turning to his family: the 31-year-old Trump confidant leaves behind his wife Erika and two young children.

Erika Frantzve Kirk, 36, was Miss Arizona in 2012. She later made a career as a model, basketball player on the college team and podcast presenter. On her website, she describes herself as a "multidimensional philanthropist" and "ministry leader" who is committed to Christian values. She also founded the fashion label Proclaim, which combines faith with fashion.

A couple in the public eye

Charlie and Erika Kirk married in 2021 and together they had a daughter (3) and a son (1). Erika regularly documented family life on social media: loving clips of Charlie playing with the children or small everyday moments - such as buying purple children's sandals for their daughter.

"My husband Charlie is a force," she wrote in a video that she shared with her more than 500,000 followers. "He is brave when the world demands silence, he is fearless when others back down."

Grief and public sympathy

US President Donald Trump ordered a flag of mourning after Kirk's death and spoke of a "legendary patriot". Melania Trump dedicated a post on social media specifically to the children and widow. "Our thoughts are with Erika and the two little ones," she wrote.

Erika herself emphasized in one of her last public statements: "Above all, I cherish my role as wife to Charlie and mother to our children."

The family is now largely withdrawing from the public eye. But in the conservative USA, Erika Frantzve Kirk is already seen as a potential voice who could help shape her husband's legacy.