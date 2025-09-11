Alone with two childrenMiss Arizona, podcaster, mother - that's Charlie Kirk's widow Erika
After the fatal attack on US activist Charlie Kirk, his family has become the focus of attention. His wife Erika, once Miss Arizona, describes him as a fearless fighter and the "heart of youth". They had two small children together.
The shock over the murder of Charlie Kirk continues to be great in the USA. In addition to political reactions, attention is now also turning to his family: the 31-year-old Trump confidant leaves behind his wife Erika and two young children.
Erika Frantzve Kirk, 36, was Miss Arizona in 2012. She later made a career as a model, basketball player on the college team and podcast presenter. On her website, she describes herself as a "multidimensional philanthropist" and "ministry leader" who is committed to Christian values. She also founded the fashion label Proclaim, which combines faith with fashion.
A couple in the public eye
Charlie and Erika Kirk married in 2021 and together they had a daughter (3) and a son (1). Erika regularly documented family life on social media: loving clips of Charlie playing with the children or small everyday moments - such as buying purple children's sandals for their daughter.