Northern Israel has once again been attacked with rockets from Lebanon. According to the army, the missile defense intercepted two missiles that entered Israeli territory. Previously, there had been rocket alarms in the villages of Jiftach and Ramot Naftali. There were no reports of casualties.

According to the US State Department, Israel and Lebanon had agreed on Thursday night to make a new attempt to implement the ceasefire, which has so far been virtually ineffective. Hezbollah rejected the agreed conditions and shortly afterwards new attacks were launched by the Iran-aligned militia. There had already been reports of numerous Israeli attacks in Lebanon on Thursday morning.

The Lebanese government is not a party to the war and has only limited influence over Hezbollah. The militia was not involved in the talks.