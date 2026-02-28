Israel is talking about a "pre-emptive strike" against Iran, the USA has officially confirmed its military involvement. Explosions have been reported in Tehran and Israel has declared a state of emergency. Iran is in crisis mode with internet closures and emergency measures. What we already know.

Explosions in Tehran, state of emergency in Israel, confirmed US involvement: The conflict between Israel and Iran has entered a new phase. Much is now official - but key questions remain unanswered. Here is the current status.

What we know about the attack in Iran

Israel officially speaks of a "pre-emptive strike"

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the military strike against Iran and spoke of a "pre-emptive attack". The aim was to neutralize threats to Israel's security.

Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency. Around 70,000 reservists were mobilized. According to Israeli sources, Iran fired at least 125 missiles at Israel, some of which were intercepted. No serious damage was initially reported.

Several explosions in Tehran and other cities

There were heavy explosions in Tehran. Videos show thick clouds of smoke over the capital. Among others, facilities of the Revolutionary Guards, air defense installations and targets near government buildings are said to have been hit.

Explosions were also reported in Isfahan, Ghom, Lorestan, Tabris, Karaj, Kermanshah and Damavand. Isfahan is home to a central nuclear center. According to reports, militarily relevant facilities were attacked there.

Dense clouds of smoke rise over Tehran. X

Iranian authorities imposed an almost complete internet blackout. The Netblocks organization speaks of an "almost complete internet blackout". The Iranian Security Council advised the population to flee Tehran. A highway heading north was temporarily converted into a one-way street to make it easier to leave.

Supermarkets were stormed and long queues formed at petrol stations. Schools and universities remained closed. Hospitals are operating on an emergency basis.

The USA is involved militarily

US President Donald Trump confirmed the active involvement of the United States in the attacks. He spoke openly of possible American victims and at the same time indirectly called for political upheaval in Tehran.

Iran responded with attacks on several US military bases in the region. Among those affected were the Al-Udeid airbase in Qatar, Al-Salem in Kuwait, Al-Dhafra in the United Arab Emirates and facilities in Bahrain, where the US 5th Fleet is stationed.

According to video footage, a missile hit the naval base in Bahrain. A second attack is said to have hit a radar dome. Missiles were intercepted in Kuwait. Saudi Arabia also confirmed Iranian attacks in the Riyadh area, which it said were repelled.

According to reports, one person was killed by debris in Abu Dhabi. In Dubai, a luxury hotel on the artificial island of Palm Jumeirah is on fire after an explosion. An official confirmation of the cause is still pending.

Iran's supreme leader has been taken to safety

A house belonging to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran was bombed, according to consistent reports. However, the revolutionary leader was not in the building.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on US television that Khamenei was alive "as far as I know". Two commanders of the Revolutionary Guards were killed in the attacks.

The attack comes after failed nuclear talks

Only days before the escalation, talks between the USA and Iran on the nuclear program had taken place in Geneva. There was no breakthrough.

Trump has since declared that the previous nuclear deal is effectively over. He is calling for fundamental political change in Tehran.

People are watching the attacks on Tehran. KEYSTONE

Russia strongly condemned the attacks and spoke of an "unprovoked armed attack". Moscow warned of a "humanitarian and possibly radiological catastrophe".

The UN Security Council convenes for an emergency meeting. France and Bahrain had requested the meeting.

What we do not know

Exactly which targets were hit

It remains unclear which parts of Iran's nuclear infrastructure were actually damaged. The exact extent of the destruction of military facilities is also unclear.

The extent of the damage and casualties

Iranian authorities say that at least 40 schoolgirls died after a rocket attack on a girls' school in the province of Hormuzgan near Minab. The information cannot be independently verified.

Reports of further civilian casualties in the Gulf states and in Israel have so far been fragmentary.

How Iran will react militarily

A general from the Revolutionary Guards stated on Iranian television that only "the worse missiles" had been used so far. Further waves of attacks could follow.

People have also fled to bunkers in Israel. KEYSTONE

Iran has an extensive arsenal of missiles and regional allies. It remains to be seen whether further direct attacks or asymmetric reactions will follow.

How deeply the USA is actually involved

It remains unclear whether the USA is only carrying out air strikes or pursuing a broader military strategy. The domestic political debate is also growing in Washington.

Democratic Senator Andy Kim is calling for a war powers resolution to limit Trump's military powers. You can read more about this here:

Whether it remains one strike - or a new phase of war begins

The escalation has now spread to several countries. Air traffic in the Middle East has been massively disrupted. The United Arab Emirates and Iraq temporarily closed their airspace.

Switzerland expressed its "deep concern" and called for compliance with international law. The Swiss embassy in Tehran remains operational, but staff numbers have been reduced. In Bern, around 200 people demonstrated against the regime in front of the Iranian embassy.

Whether this is a limited military operation or the start of a full-scale regional war now depends largely on Tehran's - and Washington's - next steps.

