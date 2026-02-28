What we know about the attack on IranMissiles over the Gulf - Middle East heading for open warfare
Sven Ziegler
28.2.2026
Israel is talking about a "pre-emptive strike" against Iran, the USA has officially confirmed its military involvement. Explosions have been reported in Tehran and Israel has declared a state of emergency. Iran is in crisis mode with internet closures and emergency measures. What we already know.
28.02.2026, 08:35
28.02.2026, 17:49
Sven Ziegler
No time? blue News summarizes for you
Israel has confirmed a military strike against Iranian targets and declared a nationwide state of emergency.
Explosions in Tehran, state of emergency in Israel, confirmed US involvement: The conflict between Israel and Iran has entered a new phase. Much is now official - but key questions remain unanswered. Here is the current status.
What we know about the attack in Iran
Israel officially speaks of a "pre-emptive strike"
Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the military strike against Iran and spoke of a "pre-emptive attack". The aim was to neutralize threats to Israel's security.
Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency. Around 70,000 reservists were mobilized. According to Israeli sources, Iran fired at least 125 missiles at Israel, some of which were intercepted. No serious damage was initially reported.
There were heavy explosions in Tehran. Videos show thick clouds of smoke over the capital. Among others, facilities of the Revolutionary Guards, air defense installations and targets near government buildings are said to have been hit.
Explosions were also reported in Isfahan, Ghom, Lorestan, Tabris, Karaj, Kermanshah and Damavand. Isfahan is home to a central nuclear center. According to reports, militarily relevant facilities were attacked there.
Iranian authorities imposed an almost complete internet blackout. The Netblocks organization speaks of an "almost complete internet blackout". The Iranian Security Council advised the population to flee Tehran. A highway heading north was temporarily converted into a one-way street to make it easier to leave.
Supermarkets were stormed and long queues formed at petrol stations. Schools and universities remained closed. Hospitals are operating on an emergency basis.
US President Donald Trump confirmed the active involvement of the United States in the attacks. He spoke openly of possible American victims and at the same time indirectly called for political upheaval in Tehran.
Iran responded with attacks on several US military bases in the region. Among those affected were the Al-Udeid airbase in Qatar, Al-Salem in Kuwait, Al-Dhafra in the United Arab Emirates and facilities in Bahrain, where the US 5th Fleet is stationed.
According to video footage, a missile hit the naval base in Bahrain. A second attack is said to have hit a radar dome. Missiles were intercepted in Kuwait. Saudi Arabia also confirmed Iranian attacks in the Riyadh area, which it said were repelled.
Whether it remains one strike - or a new phase of war begins
The escalation has now spread to several countries. Air traffic in the Middle East has been massively disrupted. The United Arab Emirates and Iraq temporarily closed their airspace.
Switzerland expressed its "deep concern" and called for compliance with international law. The Swiss embassy in Tehran remains operational, but staff numbers have been reduced. In Bern, around 200 people demonstrated against the regime in front of the Iranian embassy.
Whether this is a limited military operation or the start of a full-scale regional war now depends largely on Tehran's - and Washington's - next steps.