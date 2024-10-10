Tom Phillips, who went into hiding with his three children, has now been discovered by hunters. Screenshot X, 1news.co.nz

Tom Phillips from New Zealand went into hiding with his three children because of a custody dispute. Now the family has been discovered in a forest by hunters.

They were wearing camouflage clothing and had large rucksacks with them. In New Zealand, images of a man with three children from a video are causing a sigh of relief. This is because it is probably Tom Phillips and his three children, who have been in hiding for almost three years.

The footage, which was provided exclusively to the New Zealand Herald by young hunters, shows Phillips, who has a rifle with him, disappearing into a forest with Jayda (11), Maverick (9) and Ember (8).

The escape is said to have been triggered by a custody dispute with their mother. That's why Phillips went into hiding with the children. During the chance encounter, just a few kilometers from their former home in Marokopa, the children spoke briefly to the hunters and asked if "anyone knew they were there".

The police confirmed to the New Zealand Herald: "This is the first time all three children have been spotted, which is positive information and we know it will be reassuring for the children's wider family."

Mother Catherine was also clearly relieved when asked by the New Zealand Herald: "I am so happy that they are all here".