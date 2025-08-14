A major search operation was launched after the disappearance. DPA

Milina K. from Luckenwalde, who has been missing since 2021, is dead. Four years after her disappearance, her remains were discovered in a forest in Saxony-Anhalt. Investigators are assuming a homicide.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Milina K. disappeared in September 2021 after a meeting in Nuthepark in Luckenwalde.

Her body has now been found in a forest in Saxony-Anhalt.

The police are investigating a possible homicide and have offered a reward of 5,000 euros. Show more

Four years after the disappearance of the then 22-year-old Milina K. from Luckenwalde, certainty has been established: German police have announced that her remains have been found in a wooded area in Saxony-Anhalt. Police and the public prosecutor's office in Potsdam announced that an investigation is underway into a possible homicide due to the circumstances of the disappearance and the situation in which the remains were found.

Milina K. was last seen in Nuthepark in Luckenwalde on the night of September 25, 2021. She had spent the evening there with two friends and set off home on her bike at around 1.30 am - but never made it home. A major search operation in October 2021, which also involved police divers, was unsuccessful.

Case remains unsolved for four years

Just three weeks after the missing person was reported, the public prosecutor's office opened an investigation on suspicion of homicide. In May 2022, a person suspected of the crime came into focus - details of this person's identity and role were not disclosed for reasons of investigative tactics.

Since then, the case has remained unsolved. Investigators are now hoping for new clues, especially from possible accomplices. The police have offered a reward of 5,000 euros for information that leads to the crime being solved.