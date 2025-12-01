An incident involving MMA fighter Sinead Kavanagh occurred on a Ryanair flight from Gran Canaria to Dublin on November 24. She attacked two officers.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Ryanair flight from Gran Canaria to Dublin had to be interrupted on November 24, 2025 because MMA fighter Sinead Kavanagh went berserk on board.

A video shows the Irish boxer physically assaulting two officers.

The escalation led to a return to the gate and four officials having to intervene to calm her down. Show more

When Irish mixed martial arts fighter Sinead Kavanagh was on a Ryanair flight from Gran Canaria to Dublin, the plane had to return to the gate before take-off.

The reason: the well-known fighter herself. In the video, you can see how she loses control and goes completely berserk. She violently punches two officers. They can barely defend themselves and are unable to calm her down.

Watch the video to find out how the case ends and whether there are any consequences.

